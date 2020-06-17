Kasey Ryan Kiddoo, 43, of West Union, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born Feb. 2, 1977 in Butler County, Ohio, son of Kim and Shirley Howard Kiddoo of West Union. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Kasey had a heart full of love. He often worried more about others than himself and always wanted to conquer the world’s problems.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Allison Kiddoo of Butler County and Kylie Kiddoo of Montgomery County; granddaughter, Kahlia Smith; sister, Kam Smith; brother, Joshua Belew; and two nephews, Adam and Alex Smith.

Kasey’s wishes were to be cremated. A private celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

