Donald Leo Vanzant, 93 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020.

He was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 19, 1926, the son of the late Dewein and Austa Mae (Atwell) Vanzant. Besides his parents, Donald was preceded on death by his wife, Mildred (Storer) Vanzant on Oct. 1, 2008; brother, Howard Vanzant; two sisters, Corrine Beard and Doris Smiley; and special friend, Juanita Smart.

Donald was a graduate of Seaman High School, served in the United States Army, was an Elder and member of the May Hill Church of Christ and a member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ in his later years. He retired from Wright Patterson AFB and after his retirement, he worked at the Hop in the Woods in Hillsboro for several years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Charles H. Eyre Post #633 of Seaman.

Donald is survived by his son, Richard (Debbie) Vanzant of Hillsboro; daughter, Anita (Dale) Roades of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Whitney (Chris) Gobin of Mowrystown, Ben Vanzant of Hillsboro, Brian Lewis of Hillsboro, Ellen (Logan) Longman of Michigan, Adam Roades of Hillsboro, and Allisa (Bill) Pegan of Hillsboro; great grandchildren, Marley Gobin and Ryan Gobin McKenzie Satterfield, Jessie Satterfield, Bobby Satterfield, Addison Roades, and Charlee Roades; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Highland County Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Thompson Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to the Hillsboro Church of Christ.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit us www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.