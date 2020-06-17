Submitted by Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on June 1, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by

Pastor Janie Lucas via conference call.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to change the name of Airport Fuel Sales Fund to the Airport Authority Fund – #255. Vote: all aye.

The following reports were filed for the Board’s review: Veterans Service Commission – May 2020; Dog and Kennel activities report for week ending May 29, 2020.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to participate as a member of Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission in 2021 with county local share being $5,263. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to authorize Commissioner Pell to sign an application through the Ohio Department of Youth Services for the juvenile court grant funding retroactively to May 28, 2020 as requested by Court Administrator Veronica Grooms. Vote: all aye.

Manchester Council Member Christine Henderson and EMS Chief Rick Bowman met with the Commissioners to request an increase in the amount of the contract between the county and the village to provide emergency medical services. The EMS revenue accounts will be further reviewed. Also discussed were other projects including the status of the Palmer’s Ashland Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: C.T. Consulting, Inc. feasibility study-additional $1,000.00/authorized.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the Board to discuss the following issues: COVID 19 update; CSEA Hearing officer bid; Departmental budget.; Approval of the following contracts-Counseling Center, Inc. Non-Emergency Transportation $200,000; FRS Non-Emergency Transportation $745,000; FRS Pregnancy Related Transportation Services $2,00; FRS Title XX Transportation Services $15,000; Adams Co Senior Citizens Council, Inc. Non-Emergency Transportation $300,000; Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. Pregnancy Related Transportation $2,000; Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. Title XX $10,000; ABCEOI Non-Emergency Transportation $250,000; ABCEOI Pregnancy Related Transportation $2,000; ABCEOI Title XX Transportation $10,000; Southern Ohio Security-monitor and service agency security system & fire alarms; Vendor agreements for Peebles Food Mart, Community Fuels and Seaman Food Mart.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Counseling Center, Inc. for Non-Emergency Transportation in the amount of $200,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and FRS Transportation for Non-Emergency Transportation in the amount of $745,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and FRS Transportation for Pregnancy Related Transportation Services in the amount of $2,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and with FRS Transportation for Title XX Transportation Services in the amount of $15,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. for Non-Emergency Transportation $300,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams County Senior Citizens Council for Pregnancy Related Transportation in the amount of $2,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. for Title XX transportation in the amount of $10,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and ABCEOI for Non-Emergency Transportation in the amount of $250,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and ABCEOI for Pregnancy Related Transportation in the amount of $2,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and ABCEOI for Title XX Transportation in the amount of $10,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Southern Ohio Security for monitoring and servicing of agency security system and fire alarms as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Station #100 improvements-A/C repair, Peebles Life Squad Association projects-landscaping, parking lot sealing, building signage; Vehicle repairs-Tahoe, A/C Unit 201; Personnel; COVID 19 update -courthouse monitor checks; Squad complying with health department guidelines; Mental health education/information.

Court Administrator Veronica Grooms reviewed the following issues with the Commissioners: COVID 19 update: Reopening courthouse during lunch hour; Courthouse monitor/temp checks -EMS to continue through June 12, 2020.

Veterans Service Commission members George Biely, Dean Collins, Gerald Naylor, and William Setty along with Russell Todd, Jr., veterans service officer, filed a request with the Commissioners to place a .2 mill tax levy for a period of four (4) years on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot due to increased client caseload in addition to the lost revenue due to the DP&L tax base reduction. The Veterans Commission will follow up with documentation to support the need for the levy.

Auditor David Gifford discussed the payment of county expenditures in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code and policies adopted by the Board.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Commissioners: Airport CARES Act Grant; Village of West Union/Alexander Salamon Airport Sewage System contract; Township road use maintenance agreement/heavy equipment.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners and the Village of West Union for the village to provide operation services for the Adams County Alexander Salamon Airport Sewage System. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.