Susan Claire Willoughby, 70 years, of Peebles, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Christ Hospital, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Susan was born on Oct. 26, 1949, in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Lorenzo) DeAtley. Susan worked in several professions throughout her life, but none were as important to her as her role as a wife, mother, grandparent, and great-grandparent.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene (Skip) Willoughby, who passed on Dec. 11, 2008.

Susan is survived by her two sons, Craig Prince of Jacksonville, Florida and Jake (Nikki) Willoughby of Peebles; as well as a brother, John DeAtley of Bethel; and three sisters, Christine Brewer of Peebles, Evelyn Shoemaker of Peebles, and Judy Call of Manchester. Susan will be missed by her four grandchildren, Megan, Kyle, Katelyn, and Bryce; and by her great-grandchild, Jacob.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family on Aug. 8.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

