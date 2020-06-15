Rocky Layne Unger, Sr., age 59 of Blue Creek, Ohio, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home. He was born Sept. 12, 1960 in Blue Creek. He was preceded in death by parents, Richard Unger and Stella Reed; wife, Catherine Unger; two brothers, David Unger and Terry Unger; and one sister, Carolyn Spires.

Rocky is survived by two sons, Rocky Unger, Jr. of Blue Creek and Matthew Unger of Portsmouth; one daughter, Kimberly Shelton of Manchester; two brothers, Mark Unger of Blue Creek and Ricky Unger of West Union; one sister, Judy Johnson of Wamsley; several grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Rocky was a hard worker and a longtime member of the Blue Creek Community Church. Above all else Rocky loved and adored his family and friends.

The private visitation is Wednesday June 17, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union and the public graveside funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Antioch Cemetery on State Route 781 in Meigs Township in Adams County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693