Izzak Asher Marsh born with his angel wings, Jakzon William Marsh gained his angel wings just 15 minutes after his birth, surrounded by their parents, Joshua and Danielle Marsh on June 6, 2020.

Izzak and Jakzon are survived by their older sister, Jozlynn, paternal grandparents, maternal grandmother, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A small memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.