WUHS Beta Club earns national awards

West Union High School is proud to celebrate student achievements with the National Beta Club during the 2019-2020 school year. The West Union High School Beta Club has been named a 2019-2020 National Beta School of Merit and a 2019-2020 National School of Distinction.

According to the National Beta Club, these awards are an honor for Beta Clubs striving towards academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others. With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership for the current school year. The WUHS Beta Club inducted 40 new members during the 2019-2020 school year which was more than double the amount of members inducted during the previous school year.

According to club co-sponsor Tess Holloway, “In my five years as a Beta Club sponsor, I am excited to see our club’s growth. We concluded an excellent year with multiple service projects, more awards at the state convention than in previous years, and the second place All-Around Award at State Convention. I am proud to lead a very dedicated group of students. I am often left in awe when observing their commitment to academics, but also their enthusiasm for organizing community projects. This group of students continues to inspire me every year. I look forward to seeing what this group accomplishes next year.”

Students in grades 9-12 with a minimum GPA of 3.0 are eligible to apply for membership into the WUHS Beta Club. Beta Club invitations will be mailed during the month of August to recruit new members.