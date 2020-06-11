By Mark Carpenter-

The basketball career of 2020 Peebles High School graduate Hunter Ruckel has definitely been an adventure. The personable and talented Ruckel made three stops during his high school days, spending time at Whiteoak, Eastern Brown, and then finally finishing his senior year with the Indians. Hunter’s time on the hardwood is not ending, as he recently signed his letter of intent to continue his career at the next level as a member of the Wilmington College Quakers.

“I did have to adjust many times during my high school career and it was a challenge, but I was able to overcome it,” said Ruckel. “A couple of things helped me with those challenges. One of those was my work ethic. I was always working out in the gym as much as I could. Another was my positive attitude. I had two sayings that always helped keep my head on straight and my eyes on the goal of winning. Those two sayings were ‘Trust the process’ and ‘Stay humble and hungry’. Those helped me reach my goals, never giving up, and working my hardest to be the best I possibly could, but always with room for improvement.”

Ruckel’s senior season at Peebles was a memorable one, as the Indians went 22-3,winning the annual McDonald’s Classic, the small school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, Division IV sectional and district championships, and finishing with a #4 ranking in the final state poll. The Indians dropped a heartbreaking 45-44 decision to Berlin Hiland in the Div. IV regional semi-finals.

“Our whole team believed the season would go as far as it did and maybe even further,” says Ruckel. “I was able to quickly fit into the system at Peebles, mainly because I had a great relationship with Coach (Josh) Arey. I believed in his system and followed his instructions to the best of my abilities with no questions asked. He and the coaching staff were so helpful and positive the whole time I was at Peebles. My teammates accepted me into the team and we all bought into the coaching staff’s game plans. As the season went on, we became more and more comfortable with each other and ended up having a great season. I’m very thankful to have been a part of such a great program.”

Ruckel put together an impressive senior season with the Indians, surpassing the 1,000 point mark during the campaign, while earning All-SHAC honors. He was also named District 14 First Team in Division IV, Sportswriters First Team All-District, Special Mention All-State, District 14 All-Star, and was a member of the McDonald’s Classic All-Tournament Team.

“Hunter had a tremendous senior year and was a huge part of our success this past season,” said Coach Arey. “He has a tremendous work ethic and you will see him grow exponentially as a player at Wilmington the next four years. His high basketball IQ, physical toughness, and ability to shoot the basketball will be tremendous assets for the Quakers.”

“I will always remember how much fun last season was and how far we went in the tournament,” says Ruckel. “I’ll always remember my teammates and the coaching staff and the great community of Peebles for accepting me. What a great community and I’m thankful for them and all their support.”

“My junior year is when I decided that I wanted to play at the next level. I had four other offers from NAIA schools, but Wilmington gave me the best offer. I love how it is close to home and I love the program there and the coaching staff, as well as my future teammates.”

The Quakers are a Division III school, competing in the Ohio Athletic Conference and finished last season with a 10-16 record.

“We are extremely excited about Hunter because he meets what we look for in every one of our young men,” said Wilmington head coach K.C. Hunt. “He excels in the classroom, is an extremely hard worker, a great teammate, and a high character young man. He is not only going to be a positive addition to our basketball program, but to our whole Wilmington College community.”

While at Wilmington, Ruckel plans to study Finance with an eye on later becoming an accountant or a treasurer.

On a lighter note, Ruckel leaves Peebles with an unusual moniker, being given the nickname “Rico” by the Indians’ coaching staff.

“When I first started at Peebles and began to go through practices, I heard Coach Arey say ‘Rico’, but I never put it together that he was talking to me. Later on a couple of the guys started calling me that and the name kind of stuck. I was never told exactly why, but a few people have told me it was because of my curly hair. I love it!”