Manchester High School football program safe, for now

By Evan Dennison, Champion Media-

With budgets tightening up for the foreseeable future in school districts, cuts will have to be made.

After a long discussion at the recent Manchester Local School District Board of Education special meeting to approve a five-year financial forecast, the football program at the school was one of the main topics.

While the school will not be funding the program with the general fund, the plan is to still keep the football program with funding from external sources.

“We’ve had to make drastic changes. The community got together and agreed they would fund it, with the boosters also assisting with necessary funding. The biggest challenge with that will be sustainability,” Manchester Superintendent Brian Rau said. “Can we sustain it year in, year out? It won’t be a challenge on the logistics of things like the field and upkeep, but can they sustain the funding each year to make it work is the biggest challenge.”

So football is still alive at the school, for now. It will still be considered an OHSAA-sponsored sport for the school, the only one in Adams County to due so as Peebles, North Adams and West Union all have club teams not funded by the school system.

External funding to operate will be coming from the community and boosters with volunteer assistants. Other challenges the program will face is the loss of their main locker room and weight rooms with the closing of the Manchester Educational and Activity Center adjacent to the field and at the front of campus, the MLSD Board deciding to keep the facility closed in their exit strategy with the budget proposed.

“It wasn’t close to self-sustaining. Prior to COVID-19, counting the director’s salary, roughly $170,000 came out of the general fund to help operate it,” Rau said. “It just took a lot to maintain, memberships help offset some of the costs, but it wasn’t nearly enough. It was a tough decision, but one that had to be made in these tough times.”

The football team will now have to use the locker room and weight rooms at the high school.

The next step for the program is appointing a head coach after former coach Dustin Cook resigned after accepting a position as Junior High Principal in the Eastern Brown District in Brown County. The school is expected to name assistant Nick Neria as the next coach, pending school board approval at the next meeting.

Neria has been the head coach with the junior high program for several years.

“Nick has been great through all this. He wants it done right and we’re hoping it works out for him,” Rau said.

Football was one of the main topics of discussion during the special board meeting because it’s the only sport at the school where the general fund has to pick up funding, not counting salaries.

“It’s not a vendetta against the sport, football is my favorite sport. But it’s the only sport not withstanding salaries where money is taken out of the general fund,” Rau said.

The Greyhounds won two games during the 2019 season, but only had two seniors on the 21-man roster.