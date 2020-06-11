Grilling industry leader Dansons expands in Adams County

By Austin Rust-

In a press release dated Thursday, May 21, Dansons Peebles LLC, a specialized manufacturer of pellet fuels for the barbecue industry, announced plans to expand in Peebles, Ohio, where it will create 21 new jobs. Its parent company, grilling industry leader Dansons, has invested $6.2 million into repurposing ” a formerly-shuttered facility that will immediately meet its feedstock needs.”

In a provided statement, Chief Operating Officer Jordan Thiessen explained that Dansons is “excited to be expanding operations into Peebles with the opening of our first barbecue wood pelleting plant.” The plant will produce wood pellets for the Pit Boss and Louisiana Grills brands (owned by Dansons), “utilizing the area’s abundant hardwoods and thriving sawmill industry.”

“We have been blessed with a great team that we are (now) continuing to grow, as there is a high demand for BBQ pellet products,” Thiessen added. “We are also very thankful to have partnered with the JobsOhio – OhioSE team to provide some funds that we are continuing to invest into the Peebles facility.” Thiessen explained that Dansons is a family-owned and operated business from Phoenix, Arizona and stated further: “We feel blessed to have the opportunity to purchase the Peebles facility, and look forward to engaging with the community and growing the business together.”

According to the May 21 press release, JobsOhio and OhioSE worked closely with Dansons on the project, which is being supported by a $75,000 JobsOhio grant. The Adams County ECD and Adams County OhioMeansJobs will assist with the facility’s workforce needs.

“The Dansons Peebles, LLC investment is a great example of utilizing existing facilities and hardwood feedstock together to meet a company’s growing needs. Our location provides access to eastern markets as well as an available workforce ready to support the operation,” said Katy Farber, Vice President of OhioSE. “We and our partners at JobsOhio are pleased to welcome Dansons to southern Ohio and thank them for their investment in the OhioSE region.”

“We are always excited to welcome companies who are investing in our area and appreciate the confidence Dansons Peebles, LLC has in Adams County, where every job created brings prosperity to a local family,” said Adams County Economic & Community Development (ECD) Director Holly Johnson. “Many thanks to all who made this possible!”

The release notes that southern Ohio’s positive business climate (particularly its low tax structure and logistical advantages) contributed toward Dansons’ decision to invest in Peebles. The release states that, “this investment poises Dansons for future growth in a hot market of grilling” – their company’s primary focus. COO Jordan Thiessen explained that Dansons “is highly enthusiastic about the growth in the pellet market – the fastest growing segment in the barbecue industry – and believes this addition to the organization will continue to support the flourishing market.”

According to Thiessen, Dansons Peebles LLC’s new BBQ wood pelleting plant is located on Measley Ridge Road, near State Route 32, State Route 41, and Peebles. Work to repurpose the previously-shuttered facility began in fall of last year, and it has been operational since March. The planned expansion of this facility will create 21 new manufacturing jobs, which require a high school diploma and equipment operating experience. Waste fiber from sawmills, orchards, and logging companies will be used to create pellet fuels for the BBQ industry at this facility.

The press release ends with the following information: “Dansons US, LLC (parent company of Dansons Peebles LLC) was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons with the desire to turn the waste of sawmills into a reliable source of energy. Through widespread success in Canada, the US, and internationally, the company eventually went on to expand its product line from horse and animal bedding, to pellet fuel and pellet fuel appliances. Today, Dansons is a global consumer goods corporation that is proudly still family-owned and managed.”