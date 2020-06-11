Consumed and proud

By Mark Carpenter-

I will readily admit that I am consumed with sports, and basically have been for all of my…well, however many years. I’m not ashamed of that one bit. I grew up in a sports family and raised a sports family and I’m certainly not ashamed of that either. Obviously, I have survived the last few months without live sports but that doesn’t change what’s in my heart, I love sports, always have, always will, but I think I have some pretty good reasons.

I’ve been consumed with sports since my parents bought me my first baseball glove when I was five years old. I still have that glove, for some reason wrote Pete Rose’s name in it when I was a little tyke. No clue why I did that, must have had a bet with the neighborhood kids or something.

I’ve been consumed with sports since my parents allowed me to start reading the Cincinnati Post sports pages at the dinner table and then subscribed me to every sports magazine available, instilling a love of reading, especially sports reading, that I still have today. I’m proud to say that I have passed that love for books down to both of my children.

I’ve been consumed with sports since my Dad coached me all the way through Knothole and Pee-Wee basketball. Hopping into the car and going to practice with your Dad is pretty special. Winning the District championship in 1969 and playing in the city tournament, yep, that’s special too. I still have that game ball, even though we lost 6-4 to a team called Hisle’s Pirates. I will never forget going with my Dad to Koch’s Sporting Goods in downtown Cincinnati each spring to pick out our team’s uniforms. I still love that store, just plunked down 90 bucks there last week.

I’ve been consumed with sports since the first time my parents took me to a baseball game at Crosley Field, then later at Riverfront Stadium. I have no memories of Crosley Field, though I know I was there. We always parked at Union Terminal and walked to the park. As far as Riverfront Stadium goes, the list is a mile long, beginning with the 1970 All-Star Game and going on seemingly forever. Then to have two kids who both worked for the Reds, well that’s the perfect icing on the cake.

I’ve been consumed with sports since the first time I opened a pack of baseball cards, then football cards, then basketball cards, then hockey cards. Got him, need him, got him, need him, there’s no better feeling and I still feel like a kid when I open a pack today. I was one of the lucky ones, my Mom didn’t throw away my collection. It was right there waiting for me when I got out of college and now I am fortunate that my wife allows me to fill numerous closets with 800-count boxes.

I’ve been consumed with sports since I started at first base for the Ripley High School baseball team my senior year. Weak hitter, good eye, good on-base percentage, decent with the glove (helps to be tall). I was lucky enough to be on an incredible team that made it to the district finals before losing 2-1 to the eventual state champions. I’ll brag and tell you that I had the game-winning hit in one of our sectional wins- a very weak ground ball that somehow made it to center field, but it’s a line drive in the box score!

I’ve been consumed with sports since one of my best friends and his family would pick me up on Sundays and take me to Riverfront Stadium for Bengals football, a free season ticket, can’t beat that. I survived the Freezer Bowl and Dave Shula, pretty proud of those feats. Now I can go and sit in the press box. Definitely not the same, but still free.

I’ve been consumed with sports since I met my future spouse at a junior high girls basketball game, she was coaching one team, I was coaching the other. We played each other three times total, my girls won two of those, so I have permanent bragging rights, and thanks to a little Lowell Richey prodding and a path between Pizza Hut and McDonald’s, a first date a few weeks after that final hardwood battle. I’ve been consumed since I coached basketball for over 20 years and baseball for almost that long. Getting to coach my own kids during that time meant I had truly come full circle.

I’ve been consumed with sports since I raised two kids who love sports as much as their parents do, a daughter who was a four-sport All-League athlete in high school and a son who totally loves the game of baseball. My wife was also an outstanding high school athlete with her Dad as her basketball coach, and my son’s girlfriend was a 1,000 point scorer in high school, so you can see that we all are consumed with sports in some way.

I’ve been consumed with sports since my first trip to Reds spring training in the 1960’s, back when you could get up close and personal with your baseball heroes, or even eat dinner with them every night at the Picadilly Cafeteria in Tampa. (My Mom loved to talk about making her eat at the same place every night for two weeks.) Life came full circle again when I was able to take my son to Mets spring training in 2016 and 2018, where he got to meet his hero, David Wright, a sports moment that I will always treasure.

I’ve been consumed with sports since I wrote my first newspaper article when I was 10 years old, a report on Pee-Wee Basketball games for the Ripley paper. I haven’t stopped since, well except for the last three months. Darn virus!

I think you are probably getting the point, and like many of you I have sports stories that could fill these pages and make for some long conversations. Yes, this pandemic has given me time to reflect and do other things, like sit down on the front porch and read a book, a sports book of course. A lot of other things have happened in the past few months that definitely weren’t sports related but they won’t stop me from eventually going back to the comfort spot that I love. I’m consumed and I’m proud. Play ball!