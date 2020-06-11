Commissioners hold May 22 meeting

Submitted by Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on May 22, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by

Pastor Tony Watson via conference call.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

The FY 2019 Annual Report for the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Adams, Lawrence and Scioto Counties was filed for the Commissioners’ review.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Port Authority-Winchester; Ohio SE (formerly Appalachian Partnership of Economic Growth-APEG) – Winchester Industrial Park; Departmental budget; Natural gas line expansion project/support from BOBCAT grant staff; Elevator Modernization Project update; Adams County Training Center-status of demo and other bids; West Union Village/Sewer MOU.

Court Administrator Veronica Grooms reviewed the county personnel policies pertaining to employee vacation.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to award the bid for the Brown Hill Road Paving Slip Project (FEMA) to Alan Stone Co. Inc. at the lowest bid price of $744,724.00 as recommended by Deputy Engineer Lee Pertuset. Vote: all aye.

Auditor David Gifford informed the Board of the May 2020 sales tax revenue. Also discussed was the procedure for documenting funds by receipt memo which was received from the National Bank of Adams County to be used for dump trucks purchased by the county engineer’s department.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to reappoint Linda Worley as a member of the Adams County Public Library Board of Trustees for the term commencing July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2027. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn. Vote: all aye, and the meeting was adjourned.