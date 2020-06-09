Angela Blevins-Lesperance, age 48 years, of St. Cloud, Florida passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Angela was born Dec. 20, 1971 in West Union Ohio to Phillip and Connie (Hayslip) Blevins. She was preceded in death by her husband Mitchell Lesperance; grandparents Sylvester Blevins and Ladona (Stepp) Blevins; and grandparents Junior and Emma Hayslip.

Survivors include her parents, Phillip and Connie Blevins of Lynx, Ohio; step paternal grandmother Betty Horsley of Blue Creek, Ohio; daughter Brianna Williams of St. Cloud, Florida; sister Tessa Blevins of Blue Creek, Ohio; brother Dale Blevins and Becky of Blue Creek, Ohio; one grandchild, Jaycee; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Jason Hayslip officiating. Burial will follow in the Stepp Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 6- 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing and precautions will be observed.

Memorials can be made to the family of Angela Blevins-Lesperance.

