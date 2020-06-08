Ruth E. Thornberry, 76 years, of Peebles, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her residence.

Ruth was born on May 25, 1944, in West Union, Ohio, the daughter of the late Otis and Juanita (Foughty) Chamblin. Ruth worked as a patient care aide. She attended the Locust Grove Wesleyan Church.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death her first husband, Larry Smalley, and by her second husband, Roger Thornberry. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Anna Ruth Smalley; a brother, Darrell Chamblin; and four sisters, Glenna Reno, Gloria Turner, Susie Smith, and Trudy Johnson.

Ruth is survived by two sons, Keith Smalley and Kent Smalley, both of Peebles; a brother, Gary (Judy) Chamblin of Peebles; five grandchildren; and 20 great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Richard Williams. Burial will follow in the Cedar Fork Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

