Fred “Coach” Edgington, 84, of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. He was born March 24, 1936 in West Union, son of the late Fredrick and Hazel Lawler Edgington. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 63 years, Carol Frame Edgington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Louise Hurt.

Fred coached most sports that were available at Manchester High School, hence the nickname “Coach”, where he also retired from. He was the owner of Snappy Tomato Pizza in West Union for 30 years and was also a Driver Education Teacher. He was known for “Fred’s Song Fest” that started out with Manchester First Presbyterian Church and carried it over to the New Beginnings Church, where he is a member. He was also a member of the Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite of Manchester Masonic Lodge #317.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Candice Foster and husband Rick of Manchester; son, Donnie Edgington and wife Stephanie of West Union; grandchildren, Kristyn Hilderbrand and husband Matt, Brittnee Inman and husband Sean, Brooke Hunter and fiancé Colt Stafford, Kaci Compton and husband Scott, Kari Foster, and Lexi Foster; great-grandchildren, Landon, Traevyn, Carson, Addilyn, Brielle, Brady, Korbyn, Ty, Huck, Anderson, and Linkon; special friends, Larry Jenkins and wife Tammy, and Wanda Bowman.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Manchester High School Gymnasium, 130 Wayne Frye Drive in Manchester with Masonic Services beginning at 8 p.m. Social distancing and precautions will be observed.

The Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at the New Beginnings Church, 409 E. Second St., Manchester, with Pastor Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Services are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

