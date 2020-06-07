Nell Fizer, 85, of Lynx, Ohio died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. She was born Oct. 12, 1934 in Lynx. She was preceded in death by her parents, Estel and Beatrice (Compton) Johnson; husband, Bobby G Fizer; three sisters, Ida Rogers, Ethel Newman, and Anna Grooms; one brother, Roger Johnson; daughter-in-law, Dixie Fizer; and two great-grandchildren.

Nell is survived by three sons, Bobby Fizer of West Union, Terry Fizer (Wilma) of Georgetown, and Estel Fizer of West Union; two daughters, Pamela Timmer (Joe) of Cincinnati and Joyce Ward (Jerry) of Peebles; one brother, Ray Johnson (Judy) of Blue Creek; two sisters, Phyllis Spires of West Union and Ellen Hanna (Paul) of Milford; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Nell was a cashier at the former Satterfield’s Grocery in Lynx and former Knauff’s Grocery in Blue Creek. She is a 45-year member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Lynx.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 875 Lynx Drive, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The visitation is Tuesday June 9, 2020 from noon- 2 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral is Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor John Cole will officiate.

Interment is at the Copas Cemetery on State Route 125 in Brush Creek Township.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union, Ohio is serving the family.