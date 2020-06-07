Michael L. Smith, 63, of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Dayton Hospice House in Dayton. He was born Oct. 14, 1956 in Maysville, Ky., son of the late Harry Smith and Opal Frye Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Smith; sister, Sharon Kuhn; and a brother, Gary Roush

He was a devoted father to his daughter, Aliegha Smith, who survives. He is also survived by his late daughter Wendy’s children; brother, Steve Roush and wife Jenny; sister-in-law Becky Roush; brother-in-law Richard Kuhn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

At the family’s request, private funeral services will be held. Burial will be at Manchester Cemetery in Manchester. Services are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

