James M. Baird, 96, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Villa in Georgetown. He was born July 26, 1923 in Cincinnati, son of the late Charles and Lydia Bick Baird. He was the widower of the late Myrta Sibrel Baird, who passed away in 2001. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Baird and a nephew, David Baird.

James was a World War II United States Navy veteran. He was also a very popular carpenter and builder in the Manchester community.

He is survived by his nephew, Jim Baird and wife Marcia of Russellville; and a niece, Judith Bohn.

Navy honors and graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Manchester Cemetery in Manchester. Pastor David Sugarbaker will be officiating. Services are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

