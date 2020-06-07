Gladys Jeannette Burns, age 84, of Seaman, Ohio, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Clermont Hospital Mercy Health in Batavia. She was born May 11, 1936 in Bratton Township in Adams County. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Harley Williamson and Lucille Lourea (Chenoweth) Williamson; two sons, Steven Forrest Williamson and John Raymond Burns; and one brother, Lowell Estle Williamson.

Gladys is survived by one son, James Edward Burns of Seaman; one daughter, Cheryl Ann Burns of Seaman; six brothers, Jessie Ray Williamson of Hillsboro, Bert Alvin Williamson of Newark, Ohio, Billy Dale Williamson of Hillsboro, Paul Dennis Williamson of Hillsboro, Charles Dean Williamson of Homosassa, Florida and Danny Oscar Williamson of Peebles; three sisters, Nellie Ilene Potts of Sardinia, Esther Kathleen Long of Newark, and Dessie May McCann of Peebles; three granddaughters, Julie Oney of Seaman, Shena Burns of Winchester, and Rebecca Williams of Cedar Mills; five great-grandchildren, Julian Oney, Braxton Oney, Jaiden Parker, Peyton Williams and Sadie Parker; and many nieces and nephews.

Gladys was a homemaker and a member of the Apostolic Church.

A private graveside funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Franklin Township in Adams County. Pastor Melvin Williams officiated.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. in West Union, Ohio served the family.