North Adams High School named National Beta School of Distinction

Seaman, Ohio – National Beta is proud to announce North Adams High School as a 2019-2020 National School of Distinction. This award is an honor for Beta Clubs striving towards academic achievement, exemplary character, demonstrated leadership and service to others. With an ongoing quest to instill these qualities in more students, the National Beta School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership for the current school year.

According to club sponsor Kelly Boerger, “To be declared a School of Distinction, clubs must increase membership by 10% or more. Receiving this award speaks volumes about North Adam’s commitment to helping as many students as possible attain not only high academic success but realize the importance of serving within our community”.

Award recipients received a National Beta School of Distinction banner to proudly display as a symbol of their accomplishment.

“This prestigious honor is a true indication of North Adam’s dedication to academic excellence, leadership development and commitment to celebrating their student’s achievements,” said National Beta’s Chief Executive Officer, Bobby Hart.

About National Beta: National Beta is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. Since its beginnings in 1934, National Beta has been committed to providing students with a positive experience in a supportive manner in grades 4-12. The organization recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills.

For more information about National Beta, visit betaclub.org