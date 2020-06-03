Edna “Karen” Musser, 66 years, of West Union, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her residence.

Karen was born on Oct. 18, 1953, in Adams County, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Dessie (Damron) Manley. Karen worked as a nurse aide.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Manley and Winston Manley; and by three sisters, Billie Smith, Connie Fulton, and Sharon Musser.

Karen is survived by her husband, Don Musser, whom she married on Jan. 30, 1972. She is also survived by two daughters, Brenda (Billy) Ables of West Union and Sandra Musser of West Union. Karen also leaves four brothers, Larry (Fern) Manley of Piketon, Jerry (Yvonne) Manley of West Union, Leonard (Judy) Manley of Piketon, and Donnie Eugene (Norma) Manle, of Piketon; and by two sisters, Beverly Boyd of Peebles and Nancy Manle, of Kentucky; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Phil Fulton. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

