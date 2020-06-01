Gladden Shupert, age 87 years of Union, Ohio passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. Gladden was born Dec. 2, 1932 in Adams County, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife Judy Shupert of Union, Ohio; two daughters, Tammy Wilson of West Milton, Ohio and Debbie Ward of Dayton, Ohio; one son, Randy Shupert of Centerville, Ohio; two sisters, Jean Blackburn of Dayton, Ohio and Edith Smalley of Peebles, Ohio; two brothers, George Shupert of Kettering, Ohio and Hillie Shupert Jr. of Dayton, Ohio; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at noon at the Kirker Cemetery, with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Gladden’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.