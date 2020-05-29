2020 Junior Fair cancelled, Livestock Open Show approved

By Austin Rust-

The Adams County Agricultural Society held a special meeting on Thursday, May 28 to discuss the fate of the 2020 Adams County Fair. At this meeting, which took place at the fairgrounds, it was announced that the Junior Fair Board had decided to cancel the Adams County 2020 Junior Fair. This decision was made in consideration of the mandatory safety measures set for all fairs in Ohio due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, together with financial concerns and potential safety issues.

At last night’s special meeting, supporters of the Adams County Junior Fair filled the room, and several ideas to make the Junior Fair possible this year were suggested. Members of the Senior Fair Board explained that there was simply not enough money for the Junior Fair to be held this year, due to the fact that ordinary fundraising could not occur beforehand with no guarantee that a fair would be held. Senior Fair Board members also expressed their concern that if the fair were to go on and visitors did not follow safety guidelines, the fair could be shut down for the entire week.

Supporters of the Junior Fair (who were present at the special meeting) suggested that an Adams County Junior Livestock Show could be held in compliance with the mandatory safety measures, funded by donations and community support. Ultimately, the Senior Fair Board accepted the Junior Fair Board’s decision to cancel the Adams County 2020 Junior Fair, but also approved its proposal to move forward with plans for a Junior Livestock Open Show.

This livestock show will take place during the week of the fair, and it will be planned by a committee including four members of the group which proposed it at last night’s special meeting, Dalton Black, Nathan Vogel, and others.