Search ends tragically when five-year old’s body found in Mineral Springs Lake (UPDATED)

By Austin Rust-

Five-year-old Cameron Walters was reported missing at Mineral Springs Lake Resort near Peebles on Monday, May 25 at around 5:10 p.m., according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. A search for the missing child lasted into the early hours of Tuesday, May 26, then resumed at daybreak. At around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, the two-day search came to an unfortunate end, as crews found Cameron Walters’ deceased body in Mineral Springs Lake.

In an update Tuesday morning, Adams County Sheriff’s Office Sergeants Randy Walters and Mike Estep explained that the search for Cameron began shortly after he was reported missing late Monday afternoon; in their initial search, crews checked campgrounds, trails, and the lake.

Sergeant Estep said that due to conflicting information, it was unclear where Cameron had gone missing from within the nearly 400 acre resort, which includes over 10 miles of trails; a massive, widespread search effort was therefore necessary, made possible by support from agencies across the state, who joined forces with local volunteers. Altogether, hundreds searched for Cameron.

On Tuesday, Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Ohio Task Force One officials searched Mineral Springs Lake with sonar equipment and cadaver dogs, who are trained to smell gases released by decomposition in water. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was also present, as were law enforcement and emergency services agencies from nearby counties. In four-wheelers, ATVs, and on horseback, other search crews scoured the trails and forested areas.

In a second update Tuesday afternoon, Sergeant Walters said that the search had extended outside of the resort, as well, although there was nothing to indicate that Cameron had been abducted (or taken away). The search crews were in regular contact with Cameron’s parents during the search.

“It’s not the outcome we wanted,” said Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. “but I would like to thank all of those who volunteered to help. There were a lot of volunteers (throughout the community) who volunteered their time to help find this child. I’d like to thank all the volunteers and all of the outside agencies that helped with the search. All of the people that we had there are experts in the field. We called, asked for help, and didn’t interfere, because that’s their expertise.”

Sheriff Rogers explained that a victim’s advocate has been assigned to Cameron Walters’ family by the Adams County Prosecutor’s Offices Victim Assistance program to provide them support.

“It’s not the result we were hoping for, but there is closure,” Sheriff Rogers concluded.