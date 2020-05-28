By Austin Rust and Mark Carpenter-

A week ago, many local veterans’ organizations announced that formal Memorial Day programs would not be held in Adams County’s cemeteries this year due to both the ongoing pandemic and Ohio’s current order which prohibits gatherings of 10 people or more. In response, a local retired veteran, Brian Seaman, took it upon himself to put together a Memorial Day service at Locust Grove Cemetery.

In a public announcement, Mr. Seaman explained that he could not allow Memorial Day to pass without ceremonies held for deceased veterans, and said that he would honor them himself in the Locust Grove Cemetery near Peebles on Monday, May 25. In this public post, Seaman did not encourage – nor discourage – anyone from joining him as the usual rites were observed.

“I will read the poem Flanders Field; I will ensure TAPS is played; I will raise that flag to its full height at noon,” Seaman’s announcement read. “I will memorialize, on Memorial Day, what my deceased American veterans did for me, even though most of them didn’t know me.”

In an interview with The People’s Defender, Mr. Seaman explained that he has attended, helped organize, and/or been a speaker at the Locust Grove Memorial Day service for many years.

“This year, with the state saying that we’re not allowed to have the service because of the virus going around.. I just said, “Damn it! There’s going to be something,” Seaman said. “I can only be in one place at a time, but I’m going to do something. It just got me. I have a lot of family that were military, I was military… I have the ability to do something, and I won’t allow it not to happen.”

“This is not political whatsoever – this is an American thing,” he added, in response to questions he had received asking if the event was also a protest of the then-in-effect public health order. He explained before the event that he did not anticipate a crowd of people to show up for it, and said that if people did come, he would fully expect them to follow common sense rules for safety.

Brian Seaman graduated from Peebles High School in 1984. After graduation, Seaman served in the U.S. Navy for seven years, then served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 23 years. After 30 years of service, he retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Coast Guard in 2014. Since 2001, Mr. Seaman has spoken at numerous veterans’ events and holidays in Adams County.

In preparation for the service at Locust Grove Cemetery, Mr. Seaman asked for information on deceased veterans that members of the community wanted to be honored, and also set up audio equipment (a PA system, speakers, etc.) so that his voice could be heard if a crowd did appear.

“This is something I felt I had to do,” he added.

“This is our way of saying thank you to the men and women who served for us,” said Seaman in his opening remarks at Monday’s ceremony, with an American flag at half-mast flying in the breeze behind his podium, with a crowd of a few dozen in attendance.

Rev. Popeye Davis, who gave the invocation for the ceremony, spoke of the final time that he met with Sammy Johnson, the first Adams County casualty in the Vietnam War.

“I told Sammy to be careful where he was going,” said Davis, “and I’ll never forget what he told me. He simply said ‘I will Pop, I will.’”

“When I first started this idea about a week ago, I had no idea how many people might show up,” said Seaman during the Monday ceremony. “I’m overwhelmed and I really didn’t know what I was going to say.” Seaman then explained that his talk on the day would be on the “Value of a Service Member”, and he told the story of a young man from Peebles, inspired by his grandmother, uncle, and friends to join the military, a young man that turned out to be Seaman himself.

“The value of a veteran is priceless,” said Seaman.

Seaman’s wife Beth and daughter Ciera continued the ceremony by reading off a list of veterans turned in who had passed on and were laid to rest locally. Following that, a flag-folding ceremony was performed by Shawn Hudgel, Randy Franklin, and Alisan Behr. Seaman then presented that folded flag to his mother-in-law in honor of her father’s service to the country.

Army veteran Tim Davis also spoke to the crowd, speaking of all the people in his life who had been involved with the military and had impacted his life.

Davis explained, “Armed Forces Day is for those who are still wearing the uniform, Veterans Day is for those who have hung up the uniform, but Memorial Day is for those who never made it out of the uniform.”

The service concluded with Benji Kreml playing the solemn 24 notes of “Taps.”