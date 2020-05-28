Submitted News

Exceptional Achievement Award recipients are recognized for services they have provided during the 2019/2020 school year to ensure students with disabilities achieve personal, social, or academic goals of the highest standards. Only a limited number of individuals or groups from throughout the five counties served by Region 14 are recognized with this accolade. The North Adams High School Basketball Department, players, managers, and coaches have been bestowed with the 2020 Exceptional Achievement Award.

The accolades for the NAHS Basketball Department are best described in the words of the nominator, Dr. Linda Naylor, “The North Adams High School Basketball program, under the direction of head coach, Nathan Copas, has done exemplary work in supporting a special needs student’s achievement of personal goals of participating in the basketball program at the high school level, including during his senior year, Varsity play. The high school coaches have established strong mentoring relationships with the student over the course of his high school career that extend throughout the school day and into after school practices and games. The basketball players support and interact with this student in many ways as well, making sure he is not only included as part of the team, but that he attends social events with them. It is heart-warming to watch the interactions of these student-athletes and coaches, where, indeed, this student is ‘just another one of the guys.’”

The NAHS Varsity Basketball players are: Jayden Hesler, Cameron Young, Lane Wagner , Carter Crawford , Andrew Brand, Jentry Crawford, Seth Vogel, Seth Meade, Isaac Young, Hunter Rapp, Hunter Hoop, Cade Meade, Fulton Kennedy, and Austin McCormick.

The NAHS Head Coach is Nathan Copas. Assistant Coaches are Rob Meade, Blake Bradley, Joey Darnell, Ryan Unger, and Eric Toole. The NAHS Manager is A.J. Guttrung.