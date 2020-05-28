By Austin Rust-

Milk and dairy products provided by the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) were delivered to and distributed from Church 180 in Seaman on Wednesday, May 27. The order, which included 1,300 gallons of milk and 648 cases of mixed dairy items – cheese, butter, yogurt, etc. – was sorted and packaged by volunteers from local food pantries and churches, then given to hundreds of residents in need, whose car trunks were loaded by Ohio National Guard members.

“This emergency food assistance delivery from the government was designated for our area. It’s coming in a semi-truck, and our facility is the only one with a loading dock and lifts to receive it properly,” said Talitha Parks, the leader of food distribution operations at Church 180. “The only way that they would allow us to receive this delivery was if we did a massive distribution on the same day, because it is so large that none of the other pantries had enough space in their freezers or coolers to house it. That’s why local pantries have come to pitch in and help us distribute it as quickly as possible to our community – it’s a big group effort.”

The crowd of volunteers to help with distribution efforts at Church 180 included: Char Brown, Director of the Adams County Shelter for the Homeless; Neal Kingery, Director of the Interfaith House; Chuck Reeves, Pastor of the Liberty Chapel Scrubb Ridge United Methodist Church; Al Bolte, Pastor of the West Union United Methodist Church; Rebecca Chandler, Director of W3CU Compassion Ministries Food Pantry; Darlene Anderson, representing Catholic Charities SW OH; Ben Wright and Brenda Nugent of the Manchester Community Care Center; and many others. A strong showing of volunteers were from Church 180, as well, led by Mike and Talitha Parks. The Ohio National Guard 237th Delta Company (based in Hamilton, Ohio) were also present to help.

Another order is scheduled to come in June, Mrs. Parks explained; this second order will consist of frozen food, and may be larger than the first. There are no requirements to receive this food; it is available to everyone who comes to the drive-thru distribution at Church 180, Parks added. At the distribution event this week, each household received two gallons of milk, a large box of mixed dairy products, fresh produce, and other shelf-stable items (beans, canned food, etc.). Those who came could also pick up food for senior citizens, as well, and larger households were given more.

Local law enforcement officers and emergency services workers helped to manage traffic flow at the event, and those who came to pick up food were directed to the nearby NAHS (North Adams High School) parking lot, which quickly filled to nearly full. Distribution began at around 1 p.m., after the food order had been sorted and packaged, and took place in the Church 180 parking lot, where residents came to have their car trunks loaded by volunteers and the Ohio National Guard.

A portion of the food order was reserved for and later delivered to other local food pantries, such as Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union’s Compassion Ministries Food Pantry and the Inter-Faith House near West Union. Volunteers (age 16+) are needed at the Inter-Faith House.

Neal Kingery, Director of the Inter-Faith House, explained that the food pantry has lost many of its regular volunteers due to the pandemic, and younger, dependable workers who enjoy working with people are needed to stock shelves and help carry food out to pantry visitors’ cars.

“Anyone who would like to volunteer can come one day, two days, or three days a week,” said Kingery. “We need help on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from about 10 a.m -3 p.m. You’ll need to be able to lift about 30 lbs, but if you’re not able to do so, we can work around it.” It was also noted that volunteering at the Inter-Faith House would count toward any students’ community service hours needed for clubs or college applications, and papers can be signed to that effect.