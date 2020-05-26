Five-year old boy missing at Mineral Springs

By Mark Carpenter-

At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, March 25, five-year old Cameron Walker was reported missing from the Mineral Springs Lake Resort in Peebles. Cameron was last seen wearing dark cargo shorts and no shirt and search parties plus dive teams worked until dark on Monday night before renewing the efforts early Tuesday morning.

Cameron has blonde hair, green eyes, is approximately three feet tall and weighs 45 lbs.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, he had still not been located.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 544-2314.