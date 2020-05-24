McCormick, Kingsolver awarded 2020 Young Memorial Scholarships

Submitted News

The Young Memorial Scholarship is an academic/athletic scholarship that honors the lives of David and Mark Young.

The 2020 recipients of the Young Memorial Scholarships are North Adams High School’s Austin McCormick and West Union High School’s Zane Kingsolver.

The Recipients

Graduating with Honors, Austin McCormick was the recipient of the Wendy’s Heisman Award, selected for the President’s List at SSCC for three semesters and Dean’s List one semester. He was a member of Beta Club for three years and National Honor Society for two years and was elected President of the Senior Class. Austin participated in FFA for two years and Choir for one year.

In basketball, Austin was All-SHAC for three years, named to the All-District Team for three years and Honorable-Mention All-State. During his senior year, Austin became a member of the 1,000 point club for the Green Devils. He will be attending Morehead State University in the fall, majoring in Middle School Education. Austin is the son of Bill and Marsha McCormick, grandson of Lois McCormick, brother of Robbie McCormick. and nephew of John McCormick.

Zane Kingsolver was a member and the Treasurer of the WUHS National Honor Society and selected to be on the President’s and Dean’s List at SSCC. He participated in 4-H for 13 years. For basketball, Zane was twice awarded with All-SHAC honors, Second Team All-District and Special Mention All-State. He also was a two-time member of the McDonald’s Classic team, while being awarded MVP in one of those years and finished his career ranked third all-time on the West Union career points list. Zane’s soccer accomplishments included being named All-District Honorable Mention.

Zane will attend Northern Kentucky University in the Fall. As a Norse, he will focus his studies around Social Studies Education. Zane is the son of Steve and Monja Kingsolver, brother of Matt, Austin, Kaitlyn and Elayna, and grandson of Sam and Ursula Shiveley.

In Honor Of

David Young graduated at West Union High School in 1972. At WUHS, David participated in basketball and baseball. He continued his baseball career at Eastern Kentucky University where he majored in Education. David returned to Ohio where he taught Science and Health and Physical Education. He also began his coaching career, most notably basketball, where he coached at West Union, Waverly, Minford, Whiteoak and, finally, North Adams, for 23 years. David’s achievements include many SHL Coach of the Year awards, District 14 Coach of the Years and, in 2009, Ohio Coach of the Year in Division III. David was very proud of his players, school. and community. He found the most joy when his players succeeded off the court.

Mark Young graduated from West Union High School in 1978. At West Union, Mark was a tri-sport athlete in basketball, baseball, and football. He excelled on the gridiron and received many offers to take his football talents to the next level. Mark, focusing on education, attended Eastern Kentucky University where he majored in Business Administration. Mark became a world traveler as he worked his way through the United States Department of Defense. When Mark passed, he was working directly with Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and his administration. Some of Mark’s achievements include: The Army Value of Engineering Award (1991), the 2004 Quality in the Space and Defense Industries Award (NASA) and, most notably, Al Gore’s Golden Hammer Award in 1999.

The Young Family would like to take the time to thank all those who have donated to the foundation and would like to wish the best of luck to both Austin and Zane. Your qualities and successes are true indications on why both of you have been chosen for this scholarship.