News Release

At their reorganizational meeting on May 21, the Adams County Democratic Party elected Jerry Grooms as Chairman. Jerry has over 16 years’ experience as a member of the Central and Executive Committees. He has been the Vice-Chairman for the past two terms and now assumes the Chair position.

Jerry lives in Peebles with his wife Teresa and they have two adult sons. In the past Jerry served on the Peebles Village Council for 14 years. He is a retired union member having worked for 31 years as a member of the Operating Engineers, Local 18. He also served as a member of the Peebles Fire Department for 12 years.

Jerry is an avid fisherman, part-time farmer, and used to show Tennessee Walkers. He enjoys all things outdoors and looks forward to working together to help restore balance to our democracy and to working for the working people.

Other officers elected at the reorganizational meeting were Secretary Vicki Brady, Treasurer Dena Morris and Vice-Chair Linda Stepp. Twenty one precinct committee members were seated and 13 at-large members were appointed to fill all 34 committee seats on the Joint Central and Executive Committee.