ACOVSD students earn Presidential Awards

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District would like to congratulate students from Peebles, North Adams and West Union Elementary for their outstanding academic achievement during the 2019-2020 school year.

Students were to be recognized during the April 20 Board of Education Meeting. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the public recognition was cancelled.

Annually, there are two awards available for fourth-sixth grade students through the office of the President of the United States. The first award is the Presidential Award for Educational Excellence. Students nominated for this award must have a 90 or better average in all academic subjects, students are required to score advanced on the Reading or Math, Ohio State Assessment during the previous academic year and the student must be recommended by their teacher or other staff member.

The second award is the Presidential Award for Educational Achievement. This award is reserved for students who do not qualify for the first award but still meet one of the criteria set forth by the program.

Presidential Award for Educational Excellence

West Union Elementary: Adam Cooper, Ashtyn Applegate, Alex Dillow, Maddison Paige Tolle, Gavin Bentley, Lauren Ellis, Andrew Creamer, James Liam Buchanan, Raeghan Rothwell, Nina McCann, Kelden Copas, Bella Gray, Alexus Hembree, Kohlten Cowan, Addison Ayres, Shelbi Weakley, Andrew Daley, Amber Greenfield, Rylee Ferrell, Jason Hayslip, Abigail Gough, Parker Lewis, Jocelyn Hall, Jase Morgan, Carson Inman, Gavin Rowe, Kelsey Mack, Piper Stapelton, Isaiah Madden, Lane Bennington, Brayden Miranda, Layla Hill, Loralei Needham, Liam Newland, Makenzie Reeves, Brayden Bayless, Jakab Thompson, Jason Copas, Madison Horsley, Dylan Lloyd, Samson Strong

Peebles Elementary: James Wilson, Xavier Haberzettl, Mathew (Boone) Minton, Victory Beckwith, Dawson Parker, Olivia Tolle, Aiva Brumley, Aubrey Sturgill, Kari (Peyson) Shively, Brody Dennis, Amryn Carroll, Nash Grooms, Liam Farahay, Grady Myers, Emily Jackson, Dylon Purtee, Sharon Clark, Keira Scott, Calen Vogler, Kara Stephens , Braylen Stephens, Lily Trantow, KiAnna McKinley, Shailin Trantow, Kiera Bird, Tristen Vincent, Riley Davis, Kendall Myers, Zander Haberzettl

North Adams Elementary: Paige Evans, Elijah Disher, Alyssa McAdams, Karalynn Osman, Cole Watters, Jacob Wheeler, Beau Hesler, Emma Thatcher, Maxwell Gray, Dalton Pence, Emmalyn Jamison, Trace Evans, Hannah Hesler, Joseph Piatt, Kloey Edwards, Randall Dunkin, Erin Doughman, Lilly Anne Parker, Samuel Gravel, Jackson Harper, Emma Stambaugh, Emelia Holt, Haylee Arthur, Landon Turner, Xander Beam, Elizabeth Raines, Peyton Fahnestock, Kensley Cornette, Payton Grooms, Washynee Nehus, Zayne Roberts, Jacob Thatcher, Ava Baker, Cooper Roush, James Work, Kynsleigh McCleese, Colin Tolle, Annabelle McIntosh, Jameson Burns, Sydney Davis, Cashton Hupp, Elijah Benge, Karah Cruea, Myla Wolke, Jedidiah Bess, Preston Call, Miley Hesler, Julia Wagner Cara Scales, Natalie Ragan, London Bowling, Carlee Garrison, Mia Kingsley, Aubrey Gill, Ava Pistole, Zoey Miller, Jesse Kennedy

Presidential Award for Academic Achievement

West Union Elementary: Allen Knauff, Brandi Chambers, Xavian Barr, Kiley Brewer, Braylon Scarbrough, Emma Grooms, Raylee Brummett, Madison Stout, Brycen Justice, Alyson McCann, Jaida Harrison, Annabelle Bushelman, Kaleigh Littleton, Ronnie Smith, Cody Ramsey, Darian Smith, Jaxon Baldwin, Emma Crawford, Ryleigh Gustin, Derrick Clarkson, Wyatt Taylor, Makayla Ertel, Sam Griffis, Melanie Hess, Ashlynn Johnson, Ty Pennington, Ella Shupert, Gracie Stevens

Peebles Elementary: Adia Akers, Reese Davis, Everlee Coffman, Hailie Beaver, Taylor VanFleet, Hayden Snyder, Ryne Warrewn, Garrett McGhee, Cole Long, Lily Howard, Asa Minton, Isabella McCleese, Peyton Smalley, Rhylee-Jo Lamb, Lukas Schmus, Destiney Seaman, Ethan Chamblin, Caden Spires, Kylie Mae Hayslip, Kendall Young, Xavier Devore, Daelynn Ward, Bo Johnson

North Adams Elementary: Alaina Chaffin, Brandon Davidson, Ava Pemberton, Gavin Buschelman, Jayden Finfrock, Mason Lawson, Dylan Fahnestock, Carsyn Raines, Brynna Rosselott, Hayden Schweickart, Jaydon Reckers, Zackary Jones, Avery Gilbert, Payton Whalen, Kylee Moore, Kori Baldwin, Edan Doughman, Kinsley Fogle, Kendrick Fithen, Ian Raines, Brianna Cannon, Kathelyn Fletcher, Zachary Robinson, Austin Bissantz, Cole Durbin, Jesse Stringer, Hudson Crawford, Addison Shupert, Braxton Ward, Bailey Bess, Karis Tumbleson, Emma Pistole, Kaleb Nesbitt, Ryleigh Cox, Savannah Kennedy, Sawyer Allen, Bentley Schweickwart, Thaddeus Moore, Ellie Bosko, Xander Thatcher, Maddox Martin, Anniston Sumpter, Mia Scales, Layna Pistole, Jordan Daniels,

Emmalee Brammer, Kaiden Robbins, Eziekial Newton, Cory Achor, Josephine Foreman, Derek Willson, Saxony Burns, Erin Doughman, Owen Simpkins, Marley Whalen