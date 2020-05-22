Michele E. Jackman-Bennington went to be with her Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. Michele was born Feb. 9, 1966 in Stuttgart, Germany to Melba (Grooms) Jackman and the late Russell Jackman.

Michele was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved her animals and enjoyed going to the beach.

Survivors include her mother, Melba Jackman of Franklin, Ohio; two daughters, Kaila Willett and Matthew of Winchester, Ohio and Brittnie Poe and Micah of West Union, Ohio; special friends, Leanna Mast Lacamera of Sarasota, Florida, Vickie Helton of Waverly, Ohio, and Vicky McKinley of Troy, Ohio; and six grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family of Michele Bennington.

