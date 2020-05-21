“They’re Back”

By Mark Carpenter-

When Michael Jordan made his first return from retirement to the NBA, he did it with a simple press release of two words, “I’m back.” For the leaders of the local Southern Hills Youth League, they can now send out a press release with two very similar words, “We’re back.” After recently announcing that their 2020 summer baseball and softball seasons would be cancelled, the SHYL reversed that decision last week after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released the “Responsible RestartOhio” guidelines for baseball and softball, allowing for Knothole action to resume.

“The SHYL Softball/Baseball summer leagues will proceed and due to the unprecedented circumstances, the league will play all their games at the West Union Recreation Park and the North Adams park in Winchester,” said SHYL Vice-President Brad Rolfe. “The SHYL will offer the same age groups as in the past as well as adding a 9-12 league for the high school athletes who didn’t get to play this spring.”

The league has scheduled sign ups for three sites, Saturday, May 23 at the West Union Rec Park and Sunday, May 24 at the fields in Winchester, from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. each day. The SHYL will also be having sign ups at the Dairy Yum-Yum in Ripley on the same days at the same times. More dates could be added depending on the response.

The caveat for players and parents this season is that NO fees will be charged to play, the season will be a free one and open to softball and baseball players from Eastern Brown, Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, Ripley, West Union, and Whiteoak. All that is required is the sign up.

“We understand that some teams want to stay together and we will try to accommodate that as much as we can,” says Rolfe. “We know some kids want to go to Hillsboro to play and we recommend that you stay and play in the SHYL. We are looking forward to a unique season and to playing baseball and softball this year.

No starting date has been set for the beginning of league play but according to Rolfe, mid-June is on the radar, again depending on the number of sign ups. The league will strictly adhere to the governor’s guidelines, which can be found on the following page.

“So many kids around here love baseball and softball,” said SHYL President Gary Young. “I am so happy to be able to bring it back this summer for these kids. We’re looking forward to more fun nights at the ballpark.”

The SHYL directors in each town are as follows: Eastern Brown- Josh Shelton; Manchester- Tabitha Spires; North Adams- Hannum Taylor; Peebles- Kyle Smalley; Ripley- Josh Tucker; West Union- Brad Rolfe; and Whiteoak- Tommy Clift.

Also, the website infosports.com has information about softball and baseball tournaments scheduled for June in West Union.