By Austin Rust-

Local veterans’ organizations have announced that due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s Stay Safe Ohio Order, which prohibits mass gatherings of 10 people or more, annual Memorial Day services will not be held in cemeteries this year. The announcement reads:

“The present COVID-19 pandemic has made it necessary for local veteran organizations to reassess their usual Memorial Day programs. Since most local veterans who are active in Memorial Day services around Adams County are over 65 years of age and since there are no local crowd-control protocols in place for Memorial Day assemblies, local commanders have decided there will be no formal 2020 Memorial Day services by veteran organizations at cemeteries in West Union (West Union Village, Kirker, and Liberty), Cherry Fork, and Winchester. For 2020, the groups who usually plan and carry out these services leave you, the public, with this prayer found, in part, on Pinterest.com:

Dear Heavenly Father,

With a sober heart we come before You this Memorial Day. We pause for a moment and call to mind all the men and women who have died in the service of our nation since 1776. Please look with mercy on our brave selfless brother and sisters who did not shirk from their task but gave themselves completely to the cause of defending and protecting us all. Bless all who have given their lives for the sake of liberty and grant them eternal rest with You.

We also remember our brave men and women now serving in our Armed Forces, both at home and abroad. Dear God, sent out Your angels to protect them all. Help them discharge their duties honorably and well. Please bring them safely home to their families and loved ones. We ask, Father, that You bring peace, health, and mercy to our troubled world. Amen.”

The People’s Defender also received an announcement on behalf of the Peebles Ladies Auxiliary and American Legion Post 594 in Peebles stating that the annual Memorial Day service at Locust Grove Cemetery had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. American Legion Post 325 in Manchester has not yet released an announcement as of press time, but it is safe to assume that annual Memorial Day services at cemeteries in the Manchester area are cancelled, as well.

In an official Facebook post, Commander Eric Newman of American Legion Post 633 in Seaman confirmed that annual Memorial Day services could not be held under the current Stay Safe Ohio Order, as stated in a notice to the district from Ohio American Legion Commander Roger Friend. Thus, annual Memorial Day services held at cemeteries in the Seaman area are also cancelled.

Commander Newman’s post adds: “It is unfortunate that we cannot honor those who lost their lives serving our country in our normal way. We can, however, take time on Memorial Day to remember the sacrifices of the men and women who have given us our freedom and protected us for more than 240 years. Flags will be placed in the cemeteries by Memorial Day and I encourage everyone to safely walk through your local cemetery and honor those we have lost in service to our country.

The Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 may conduct ceremonies when restrictions are lifted. I am sure the other Posts may do so as well.”

In an official post, Ohio American Legion Commander Roger Friend explained that a safe outlet for Memorial Day to be observed has been created by the American Legion on social media. The American Legion is collecting information and photos of all fallen service members – both inside and outside the organization – for its Virtual Memorial Day Weekend starting Friday, May 22.