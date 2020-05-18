Memorial Day 2020

By Phil Rhonemus-

Since many Memorial Day events have been cancelled for 2020, it is still important we remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for this great country we live in. 2020 is an important anniversary in the life of the United States, as it is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. U.S. Forces killed in action (KIA) in this war, in which the U.S. had the leading role, were 405,399. This does not include those wounded or missing in action (MIA). This is only second in KIA to the Civil War (600,000 plus KIA) in wars that have involved our country.

World War II had two endings; May 8, 1945 and Sept. 2, 1945. V-E Day (Victory in Europe) took place on the May 8 date. The cessation of hostilities in Europe was unofficially declared at 2:45 a.m. on May 7, 1945, with the official signing at 9:20 p.m. on May 8 at at Allied Supreme Headquarters in Reims, France. The Allies accepted this end of hostilities in Europe from the successor to Hitler, Admiral and German President, Karl Donitz. He had become Hitler’s successor, after Hitler’s (supposed) suicide on April 30, 1945. U.S. KIA in the European Theater were 183, 588.

V-J Day (Victory in Japan) unofficially ended hostilities in the Pacific Theater of World War II on Aug. 15, 1945. Japan had decided to unconditionally surrender after the atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima (May 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (May 9, 1945). The official surrender was actually signed on Sept. 2, 1945 aboard the U.S.S. Missouri in Tokyo Harbor. This is the time many of us recall from our history books as officially ending the war. U.S. KIA in the Pacific Theater were 111, 914.

As we continue to lose the last few thousands of our World War II veterans, we need to remember their sacrifices and service to the United States. It is important to our history that Memorial Day not just become a holiday with picnics, fireworks, and the day (hopefully) that swimming pools and amusement parks officially open; it is a time of remembrance and we must not forget it. “Those who forget history, are doomed to repeat it.”

TAPS

Day is done, Gone the sun,

From the lakes, From the hills, From the sky,

All is well, Safely rest.

God is nigh.