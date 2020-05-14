Protesters gather at Courthouse Square for 34-county ‘Rally Around Ohio’

By Austin Rust-

Protesters gathered at the Adams County Courthouse in West Union from on Saturday afternoon, May 9, as part of Free Ohio Now’s “Rally Around Ohio”, which occurred simultaneously in 34 of Ohio’s 88 counties. Led by Emily Gift, local protesters joined together in asking Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton, to open all of Ohio completely, rejecting the Stay Safe Ohio order and Responsible RestartOhio plan.

According to its website, Free Ohio Now “defends the Bill of Rights for every Ohioan against local and state government overreach by advocating freedom and personal responsibility.” Stated in a press release issued Monday, May 4, Free Ohio Now holds grievances with “the continued and repressive dictates” issued by Governor DeWine and ODH Director Amy Acton, MD, MPH, and considers the continued stay-at-home order an unnecessary restriction of individual liberty.

“The whole purpose of the shut-down was to flatten the curve, and it’s been more than flat,” said Emily Gift, who led the local protest. “In fact, now we are laying off healthcare workers, and I’m one of them – I’m a nurse at FRS Counseling. We’re on furlough, but facilities are anything but overwhelmed (by COVID-19); in fact, they’re seeing repercussions from (the current restrictions that affect) people who have things other than COVID-19. We need to be treating those people.”

Gift explained that with her protest she personally hoped to raise awareness for issues of mental health and suicide during the pandemic, others rose awareness for the small businesses which are still closed, and others still protested perceived restrictions to personal freedom. “We’re just here exercising our rights and saying, “Hey, please hear us here in Adams County!” Gift explained.

“I feel like the longer we wait, the more economic damage the state is going to have, and so far, the opening has been so constrictive, with so many rules and things to follow – they need to trust the people of Ohio to use their common sense, be careful, and protect each other,” she continued.

“It’s not like we’re a bunch of people who don’t care about other people, but it’s gone too long, and now we’re having other repercussions. We don’t appreciate this governmental overreach. We are free citizens, and we can make our decisions. We don’t need the government to tell us how to stay safe. Yes, COVID-19’s out there, and it has affected people – we’re not denying that – but we are saying that we don’t quarantine healthy people. We’ve never done that before,” Gift said.

At the protest in West Union on Saturday, very few of the protesters wore facial coverings, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and ODH. When asked if it would remain important to follow safety guidelines as the state reopened, Gift explained: “I’ve been to a couple of rallies in Columbus; I didn’t have a mask on then, and very few people there did either, but we’re not getting sick. Warmer weather is coming. We all know there’s a flu season for a reason and this is not going to stick around over the summer. People need to get out and make sure their immune systems are being exposed to things, because that’s how we prevent ourselves from getting sick from everything. The safety guidelines – okay, but I don’t think the government needs to be telling us what to wear in our own businesses. That needs to be the decision of each individual business. If they require their employees to wear masks, that is okay, but there’s so much evidence out there against masks. And first of all, most people don’t know how to wear them (correctly); ordinary people are not trained on how to use that PPE.”

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (eg. grocery stores or pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. Worn properly, all cloth face coverings should: “..fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties / ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for breathing without restriction, and be able to be laundered and machine-dried without damage or change to shape.” Visit the CDC’s website for easy instructions on how to make your own cloth face coverings for personal use.

In other countries, it is cultural practice to wear face coverings when sick, or to prevent spread of a disease during an outbreak. When asked if she thought this could become the norm in the U.S., Gift replied: “We’re not like other countries. Socially, how long is this going to happen, that you and I can’t have a conversation without being behind a mask? When the next flu season hits, are you and I going to wear masks all flu season? Where does it end? If you want to wear a mask, if you feel like that protects you and protects others from your germs, that’s fine, but it shouldn’t be the government telling you or other people what to do. That’s the main thing we’re saying here.”

“This isn’t just us. This rally today is going on simultaneously in 34 counties of Ohio,” said Gift in closing. “We just got together as part of Free Ohio Now. We don’t know each other; we’re just people, and I’m just a regular person – not an organizer. I went up to a rally last Friday and heard about this, then said, “You know what, we need to stand up and do something.” Recent proposed legislation to limit ODH Director Acton’s power during the current State of Emergency has been supported by Free Ohio Now, but such measures have not garnered enough support to pass.

The Rally Around Ohio protest which took place at the Adams County Courthouse on Saturday, began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a word of prayer. Emily Gift explained the purpose of their protest in a short speech, and her father, Michael Meyer, spoke on his beliefs, touching on the importance of fighting tyrannical government and preserving individual liberties. The protesters then stood with signs and flags on the sidewalk facing West Main Street.