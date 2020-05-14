MLSD Board of Education holds May 13 regular meeting

By Austin Rust-

The Manchester Local School District (MLSD) Board of Education held a regularly-scheduled meeting Wednesday, May 13 from Manchester High School. In compliance with the Stay Safe Ohio Order, which requires social distancing and limits the number of individuals that may attend public gatherings, Board members sat in chairs six feet apart during this meeting, and visitors were not permitted to attend in person. The meeting was broadcast live on Manchester Jr. / Sr. High School’s Facebook page, and remains accessible to those who wish to view it.

After a call to order, roll call, a moment of silence, and the Pledge of Allegiance, Board President Rick Foster explained the legality of holding meetings virtually during the current pandemic. Mr. Foster also noted that there would be public participation in this meeting (with time allotted for a number of emails submitted by members of the public to be read) as well as an executive session.

Next, the Board passed a resolution to approve the agenda. MLSD Superintendent Dr. Brian Rau then gave his report, first acknowledging that Staff Appreciation Week had taken place the week prior to this meeting. He thanked district staff for the tremendous work they had done throughout the pandemic-related school closures, and also recognized staff members responsible for the food distribution program, which will make its last deliveries on Monday, May 18. Dr. Rau explained that final student learning packets are due next Tuesday, May 19, which gives teachers an opportunity to submit fourth quarter and final grades so that report cards can be released in a timely manner.

Dr. Rau noted that MLSD Commencement this year will take place on Sunday, May 17. He thanked maintenance and custodial staff for setting up the stage, and also explained that due to the current Stay Safe Ohio Order, only one family would be allowed in at a time for the ceremony. Speeches had been recorded earlier that day, Dr. Rau explained, and exit plans may change due to weather.

Moving forward, Dr. Rau announced that the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) is expected to release guidance regarding the upcoming 2020 – 2021 school year in the next week (beginning May 18), but said that there are still too many unknowns to determine how it will begin.

Dr. Rau then addressed several financial challenges the district now faces, starting with an update on Kingfisher Development, LLC’s complaint to the Adams County Board of Revision regarding J.M. Stuart and Killen power stations’ property values. If approved, this complaint would require the district to repay $1.175 million. Dr. Rau explained that the district’s attorney is not optimistic that a settlement can be reached with the company that would benefit MLSD, or any tax entity in Adams County, but said that the decision could ultimately take months – even a year – to resolve.

The next items discussed were legislative efforts to obtain 028 adjustment funding, intended “to lessen the effect of sharp changes in tangible personal property values on school district aid”, recent state budget cuts to K – 12 Foundation Program funding, CARES Act aid, and a budget plan to reduce expenditures. In this proposed budget plan, affected areas were: support services (the Manchester Educational & Activity Center), the football athletic program, and staffing.

Treasurer Eva Elliott then reviewed a five-year forecast of the district’s financial situation. Elliott explained that state aid for Fiscal Year 2020 and Fiscal Year 2021 will not be based on up-to-date district valuations, and thus will not reflect significant decreases in valuation the district has seen in recent years. Furthermore, the State Biennial Budget (HB 166) froze state aid for FY2020 and FY2021 to the amount received in FY2019. With COVID-19, this amount has been reduced, and a ten-percent decrease in state aid is projected for FY2021. The district is in deficit spending this fiscal year, she said, and it faces a critical financial situation in the next four fiscal years ahead.

After Treasurer Elliott’s report, the Board moved forward to public participation. In this section, emails and letters submitted by the public were read by Board President Rick Foster and Board member Troy Thatcher. The majority were written by students in the district’s football program, and many others were written by these students’ parents and coaches. The overall message was in support of the district’s football program – a plea for the program to be kept and not cut.

The Board then entered an executive session at 8:28 p.m., and returned at 10:10 p.m. A resolution to approve past board meeting minutes was passed, followed by a resolution to approve financial reports and consent items for the previous month. The five-year (2020 – 2024) forecast presented by Treasurer Eva Elliott was introduced, and a discussion followed. Board President Rick Foster explained that this forecast does include a budget committee plan to reduce deficit spending and revenue shortfalls geared toward getting the district “in the black” by the third year.

This spending plan, if approved, would close the MEAC (the Manchester Educational & Activity Center), make alterations to staffing, reduce the football program, and require changes to bussing hours and mileage reimbursement. It would save the district roughly $800,000, said Mr. Foster, allowing it to reach $348,000 in the black by the third forecasted year. Superintendent Rau noted that football is the only sport to draw from the district’s general fund, whereas other sports (such as basketball) are self-sustaining; this is why a reduction to football was being considered. Board President Foster reiterated how important it is for the district to become solvent by the third year, explaining that a budgeting plan to do so must be submitted to the Ohio Department of Education soon. The Board voted to hold a Special Meeting to discuss and revise this budget spending plan.

Next, the Board accepted the list of this year’s Manchester High School Graduation Candidates, voted to employ an advisor, re-employed several teachers on limited contracts for the 2020-2021 school year, re-employed two classified employees on limited contracts for the 2020-2021 school year, and re-employed two classified employees on continuing contracts. The Board also voted to accept the resignations of Christine Henderson, Melissa Martin, and Dustin Cook. Last, the Board approved a paper/pencil testing option for Third Grade students beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, and approved a waiver of career-technical education for Seventh and EighthGrade students.

Before adjournment, the Board scheduled a Special Meeting next Wednesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and approve a five-year forecast for the district. This meeting will be held virtually.