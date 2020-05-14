Joe Leonard Davis, age 79 years, of Lynx, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Mr. Davis was born Feb. 8, 1941 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Joe and Lillie (Cupp) Davis. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings William Davis, Biddie Taylor, and Arlene Leach.

He grew up in Jellico and moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1960 where he worked for the city of Dayton until he retired in 1997. In 1997 he moved to Lynx, Ohio. He was a driving instructor at Safeway Driving in West Union from 2008-2015.

Survivors include his wife Bette (Dabbelt) Davis of Lynx, Ohio; children Vanessa Davis-Chu and David of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jeffrey Davis and Dana (Casey) Davis of Lynx, Ohio; siblings Sandra Funk of Jellico, Tennessee and Wallace Davis of Vandalia, Ohio; grandchildren Ryan Davis and Kourtney (Koenig), Brooke Davis, and Davis Chu; and great grandchild Mia Elizabeth Davis.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, a private service will be held.

