DeWine announces $300 Million K-12 Foundation Payment Reduction in FY2020

By Austin Rust-

In a press conference Tuesday, May 5, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Director of Health (ODH) Director Amy Acton announced that due to the economic impact of COVID-19, $775 million in reductions had been made to the state’s General Revenue Fund for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2020 (FY 2020), which ends June 30, 2020.

A press release issued the same day explains that at the end of February this year, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, state revenues for FY 2020 were ahead of estimates by more than $200 million. At the end of April, however, the state’s revenues were less than the budgeted estimates by $776.9 million. Thus, because Ohio is mandated to balance its budget each year and also identify areas of savings, reductions will be made in the next two months to: Medicaid (- $210 million), K – 12 Foundation Payments (- $300 million), other Education Budget line items (- $55 million), Higher Education (- $110 million), and all other Agencies (- $100 million).

“Decisions like these are extremely difficult, but they are decisions that are part of my responsibility, as your governor, to make,” said Governor DeWine. “We believe that instituting these cuts now will provide the most stability moving forward, however I am greatly concerned about the cuts we must make in education. We have an obligation to our schools to give them as much predictability as we can, but if we don’t make these cuts now, future cuts would be more dramatic.”

According to the data released, the Adams County Ohio Valley School District (ACOVSD) will receive $30,428,151 in State Foundation Program funding for FY 2020. District Treasurer Brian Switzer explained that the State Foundation Program provides 69% of the operational resources in the District’s General Fund – its main operating fund covering payroll, benefits, instructional supplies, utilities, fuel for buses, textbooks, and building repair and/or improvements.

In FY 2019, the State Foundation Program provided $29,614,761 to the ACOVSD. The District’s operating expenditures (from all funds) were $45,605,161 in the same fiscal year (FY 2019).

The latest data reports that ACOVSD will receive $8,170 per pupil in FY 2020, representing an adjusted $143 reduction in funding per pupil. The total reduction in ACOVSD FY 2020 funding equates to $531,738, or a 1.17% reduction (calculated as percentage of operating expenditures).

“The COVID-19 Virus closed schools, for the most part, at the end of the day March 13” said ACOVSD Treasurer Brian Switzer. “Since then, we are no longer driving our 50+ buses an average of over 4,500 miles per day – thus we are not purchasing bus fuel – the water, sewer, and supply usage in our eight buildings has dropped to nearly zero, heating and electric utilities have been greatly scaled back, and we are not incurring (any) employee expenses for substitutes, extra hours, or over-time hours. For this school year, we can absorb the reduction.”

Treasurer Switzer explained that the lasting impact this reduction in funding will have, looking forward to the next school year, is that funds normally available to purchase supplies, textbooks, buses, building repairs, and building cleaning were reduced. He concluded by stating that if the Governor or Legislature made added cuts (to the State Foundation Program) for the Fiscal Year starting on July 1, 2020 (FY 2021), “those cuts would have significant impact on the District.”

“I think the key here is that we don’t know how we’re going to be able to operate school (in the next academic year),” said ACOVSD Superintendent Mr. Richard Seas. “The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) will give us guidance at some point, and the ODH (the Ohio Department of Health) will weigh in. Schools will look a certain way, and operate a certain way, (but) we don’t know how schools are going to function. Are the buses going to be running five days a week, or four days a week? Will we have half of the kids one day, then the other half the next day? These kinds of decisions will determine the dollars and cents of what it costs to run the district.”

“Moving forward, I think the big question is, “How are schools going to be able to operate, and how does that impact the bottom line?” Right now, we don’t know, but it’s safe to say that it is not going to look like it normally looks. But again, what does that mean? That’s a good question. We’re waiting to get the guidance, and see what we can and can’t do,” Mr. Seas concluded.

According to the latest data released, the Manchester Local School District (MLSD) will receive $3,712,453 in State Foundation Program funding for FY 2020. District Superintendent Dr. Brian Rau explained that funds from this program assist in supporting the district’s daily operations.

In FY 2019, the State Foundation Program provided $3,712,452.63 to the MLSD. This amount does not include any extra funds received for preschool, transportation, excess costs for special education, etc. The District’s operating expenditures (from the general fund) were $10,740,385 for the same fiscal year (FY 2019); this amount does include all other funds, such as grants.

The latest data reports that the MLSD will receive $4,540 per pupil in FY 2020, representing an adjusted $218 reduction in funding per pupil. The total reduction in FY 2020 funding to MLSD equates to $178,418, or a 1.79% reduction (calculated as percentage of operating expenditures).

“This reduction reduces the end of the year balance that would be carried over to FY2021. It leaves the district with less operating money for its educational programming,” said Dr. Rau.

“Currently, Manchester Local Schools is facing an additional funding crisis,” Dr. Rau adds, “.due to the disparity of state revenue received comparable to similar districts. This reduction in state revenue is causing the district to deficit spend at extremely alarming amounts. Governor DeWine’s recent announcement only exacerbates our financial situation.”

“We are in the process of attempting to overcome the first hurdle with regards to our projected decreased revenue from the previous biennium budget and suspension of the O28 adjustment,” Rau continued. “As for next school year, it remains difficult to determine precisely on how to resolve the additional financial barriers Governor DeWine’s budget reductions suggest until we have concrete numbers. Some have suggested that there may be additional reductions.”

Dr. Rau explained that lastly, MLSD may lose over $51,000,000 in taxable valuation if a Board of Revision complaint filed by Kingfisher Development, LLC, the current owners of J.M. Stuart and Killen power stations, is approved for FY 2019. This would require the district to repay over $1,175,000, plus interest, if approved. The case is still in-progress with the Board of Revisions.

“This decrease in valuation is not being taken into consideration by the state legislators,” Dr. Rau concluded. “The current state funding formula remains based upon previous (and outdated) valuations. Because of the COVID-19 loss of revenues throughout Ohio, the state is out of money. Therefore, our district is left to resolve our financial issues to the best of our ability during this difficult time in efforts to decrease the gap between our revenue and expenditures.”

The May 5 release notes that the state budget reductions come in addition to Governor DeWine’s earlier directive (March 23) to freeze hiring, new contracts, pay increases, and promotions at all state agencies, boards, and commissions. It also explains that the new budget reductions will not apply to critical services available to Ohioans or COVID-19 pandemic services. Money will not be drawn from Ohio’s ‘rainy-day fund” to balance the FY2020 budget, the release adds.

“I know that I have said that ‘it’s raining,’ but we do not want to tap into the rainy-day fund yet,” explained Governor DeWine. “The ‘rain’ is not a passing spring shower – it could be a long, cold, lingering storm, and we should not use the fund until it is necessary.”

The release concludes by explaining that projections made by OBM (Ohio Office of Budget and Management) Director Kim Murieks indicate that the state’s revenues will continue to be below estimates in the coming months as Ohio moves through the COVID-19 crisis. Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted, and Director Murnieks continue to work with the Ohio General Assembly to identify ways to continue supporting Ohio’s economy through the COVID-19 crisis, it ends.