By Jake Ryle, WCPO

WEST UNION, Ohio — Lifelong West Union resident Ted Grooms and his wife went to visit his mother-in-law, Marge, this week. The 92-year-old lives independently, and Grooms said lately she’s had to make do with what she has.

“A lot of people depend on what they can find, and what they can do,” he said. “They do with what they have. Times are tough. We know that. Anything that comes along that’s helpful is very much appreciated.”

Along came ABCAP, the Adams and Brown Community Action Partnership with a big surprise.

“All of a sudden these boxes were presented … It was really good product they gave to people,” he said.

Fourteen boxes of food dropped off isn’t unusual, and ABCAP Executive Director Alvin Norris says the need is there. The coronavirus pandemic has hurt rural communities, and Norris says the need for food deliveries is up 500%.

That need is only growing in places like Adams and Brown County. One organization is stepping up to deliver tens of thousands of meals over the last six weeks.

We normally deliver 4,000 to 7,000 meals a month,” Norris said.

They’ve delivered nearly five times that amount in six weeks, all to help older folks, families with kids and special needs and those who live with physical disabilities.

“When I say it, it even amazes me!” he said.

Grooms agrees.

“They keep an eye out all the time for seniors, underprivileged, for kids. Their radar is incredible. They’re a compassionate organization, and they prove it every day,” Grooms said.

The work is possible thanks to a $49,000 donation from the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, helping thousands of people like Marge get what they need during these tough times.

“I know if they have the resources available, they’ll make sure the people that need it get it,” Grooms said.