The virus claims some more sports victims

By Mark Carpenter-

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been well-noted and widespread, tragically taking the lives of thousands of people, and drastically changing the lifestyles of everyone. Though not near as tragic as the pandemic’s death toll, the virus has also taken its toll on the sports world, from the highest professional levels all the way down to the youth sports level.

That youth sports level in Adams, Brown, and Highland County consists mainly of the Southern Hills Youth Baseball and Softball Leagues, with teams in seven different locations around the three counties. For all of those young athletes and their coaches, the 2020 season is now a lost one as the directors of the league recently met and voted to cancel the upcoming baseball and softball campaigns.

For local President Brad Rolfe and the West Union programs, the cancellation came as a huge blow after numerous improvements had been made to the facilities as the West Union Recreation Park on Old Cincinnati Pike.

“This year we began Phase One of four improvement projects at the Rec Park,” said Rolfe. “We made Field 1 smaller to accommodate the 10U-12U groups with a new home run fence. The wood posts for the fence was donated by Carter Lumber in West Union and the fencing is from the old field at North Adams. We also expanded the concession area and some rundown dugouts were torn down to accommodate more parking, all done by Marty Pfeffer of Pfeffer Construction, who donated his time and equipment.”

“Phase Two will start this fall with two new fields being built, one for tee-ball and the other for 8U play and a fund raiser is underway to purchase a new concession stand. Phases Three and Four will hopefully begin next spring with all new fencing on the existing fields.”

The SHYL Board of Directors met on April 25 at the Countryside Church of Christ to discuss the fate of the upcoming youth baseball and softball seasons, under the direction of league President Gary Young. After lengthy discussions of all the possible options, the vote was made to cancel the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As heartbroken as we all are, we must put the health and safety of our youth first,” said Rolfe, who also serves as the league’s vice-president along with his duties in West Union.

The idea of playing the seasons in the fall was approached but that is unlikely due to the football and soccer played in the area. “We don’t want to take away from those sports,” Rolfe said. “However, should the state open up and an opportunity comes for some weekend tournaments later in the summer, that information will be made public.”

Another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic was the West Union SAY Soccer spring 3 on 3 season, which was also cancelled, according to Director Kevin Hunter.