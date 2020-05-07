New ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ Order now in effect, DeWine outlines Responsible RestartOhio plan

By Austin Rust-

On Friday, May 1, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) had issued a “Stay Safe Ohio Order”, signed by ODH Director Amy Acton to replace the previous “Stay-At-Home” order, set to expire the same day at 11:59 p.m. The new order will remain in effect (unless rescinded or modified) until Friday, May 29, and incorporates the reopening of Ohio’s businesses and services as outlined in the Responsible RestartOhio plan.

The Stay Safe Ohio Order Preamble explains: “The sacrifices and incredible efforts that Ohioans have undertaken make it possible to begin to lift the mandatory requirements and restrictions that were needed during the initial phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The adjustment of these orders is able to proceed based upon the facts and the science existing at this time in Ohio.”

The preamble notes that if the situation continues to improve, more restrictions will be lifted. If the situation does not improve, or deteriorates, additional targeted restrictions will be necessary.

While the Stay Safe Ohio Order remains in effect, all individuals currently living within the State of Ohio must continue to stay at home or their place of residence, except as allowed in the Order; this does not apply to individuals who are homeless, incarcerated, or whose residences are unsafe or become unsafe, such as victims of domestic violence. Safe social distancing of at least six feet from any other person, except family or household members, must be maintained at all times and as much as reasonably possible by individuals using shared or outdoor spaces outside their home.

Further, the Stay Safe Ohio Order prohibits “…all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household and connected property, or living unit and connected property… except for the limited purposes permitted by this Order,” and notes that any gathering of more than ten people is prohibited (unless exempted by this Order) in accordance with federal coronavirus guidelines issued on March 16, 2020. This Order does not prohibit the members of a household, family, or residence from gathering, and neither weddings nor funerals are prohibited, though wedding receptions are subject to the ten-person limitation. This section does not apply to religious facilities, entities, groups, or their gatherings, or to First Amendment protected speech.

The Stay Safe Ohio Order warns that “… people riding on public transit must comply with Social Distancing Requirements to the greatest extent feasible,” and allows travel into or out of the state – including that which originates and ends outside of the state. Persons entering the State with the intent to stay are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, in most cases, and persons who have tested positive for COVID-19, or exhibit its symptoms, face several restrictions barring entry to Ohio.

The Stay Safe Ohio Order stipulates that businesses must allow customers, visitors, contractors, vendors, and similar individuals to use facial coverings, except for in specific, limited cases, and further, that businesses must require all employees to wear facial coverings, with few exceptions.

In a press conference on Monday, April 27, Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Director Acton announced that beginning May 1, 2020, “all medically-necessary procedures that do not require an overnight stay in a healthcare facility, or do not require inpatient hospital admission, and minimize use of personal protective equipment may move forward. This includes regular doctor visits, well-care checks, well-baby visits, out- patient surgeries, imaging procedures, and diagnostic tests.” The statement notes that “dental and veterinary services may also proceed if a safe environment can be established.” It also adds that healthcare providers and facilities resuming these services must adhere to infection control practices, have sufficient PPE, and talk with patients about the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Introducing the Responsible RestartOhio plan, Governor DeWine explained: “We put this plan together based on all the information we have about how dangerous COVID-19 still is right now, balanced with the fact that it’s also dangerous to have people not working. COVID-19 is still out there. It’s still killing people. We’re asking Ohioans to be reasonable and rational. Please don’t take huge chances, and please use common sense when you go out and where you go out.”

Starting May 4,manufacturing, distribution, and construction businesses, as well as all general office environments, may reopen if mandatory safety requirements for customers and employees are able to be met. In further detail, the Stay Safe Ohio Order adds that businesses with general office environments should encourage employees to work from home if possible.

Starting May 12, consumer retail establishments, services, and facilities may reopen if mandatory safety requirements for customers and employees can be met. The Stay Safe Ohio Order adds that retail establishments or facilities which restricted their operations to curbside pickup, delivery, or appointment-only (limited to 10 customers at one time) reopened May 1.

As outlined in the April 27 press release, general safe business practices that all Ohio businesses must follow as they reopen are: requiring face coverings for all employees, and recommending them for clients and customers at all times; conducting daily health assessments of employees to determine if they should work; maintaining good hygiene practices at all times, such as hand washing and social distancing; cleaning and sanitizing workplaces throughout the day, at the close of business, or between shifts; and limiting capacity to meet safety guidelines.

“I have an obligation as the Governor of Ohio to get people back to work and keep them safe. Opening everything up at once would not be consistent with the obligation to keep people safe,” said Governor DeWine. “Our Responsible RestartOhio plan is the best guarantee that Ohioans will feel safe going to stores and employees will feel safe going to work. I’m optimistic about our future, but we can’t be reckless.”

Due to their increased risk of potential of potential COVID-19 exposure, schools and daycares, dine-in restaurants and bars, personal appearance and beauty businesses, elderly adult day care services and senior centers, adult day support / vocational rehabilitation services held in group settings, and all entertainment, recreation, and gymnasium establishments are to remain closed.

Please visit the Ohio Coronavirus Dashboard at coronavirus.ohio.gov for more information.