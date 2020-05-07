By Austin Rust-

On Monday, April 27, Adams County Commissioners Ty Pell, Diane Ward, and Barbara Moore signed a declaration designating Thursday, May 7 as the National Day of Prayer in Adams County.

This declaration was read by the Adams County Commissioners in front of the Adams County Courthouse steps on the same day, April 27, with the following local residents present in support (while maintaining safe social distancing): Phil and Sharon Fulton, Ron Baker, Dennis J Grooms, Troy L. Dotson, Karen Young, Eden Seitz, Emma Seitz, Ella Seitz, Ezra Seitz, Pat Stevens, Cliff Stevens, James Lanham, Jane Lucas, and Tom Claibourne.

The abovementioned Declaration of the National Day of Prayer in Adams County reads:

“Whereas, Prayer has always been a part of the American story, and today countless Americans rely on prayer for comfort, direction, and strength, praying not only for themselves, but for their communities, their country, and the world.”

“Whereas, Let us pray for all the citizens of our great community, particularly those who are sick, mourning, or without hope, and ask God for the strength to meet the challenges we face.”

“Whereas, Let us also pay tribute to the men and women of our Armed Forces who have answered our country’s call to serve with honor in the pursuit of peace.”

“Whereas, Citizens from every corner of Adams County will gather at the Adams County Courthouse to pray on May 7th in recognition of our nations’ National Day of Prayer.”

“Therefore be it resolved, that the Board of Adams County Commissioners requests members of the community to join us in giving thanks for the many blessings we enjoy, and calls upon individuals in Adams County to pray for guidance, grace, and protection for Adams County as we address the many challenges of our time. The Board hereby designates Thursday, May 7, 2020 as National Day of Prayer in Adams County.”

The modern law formalizing annual observance of the National Day of Prayer was enacted on April 17, 1952 by President Harry S. Truman, during the Korean War, and proclaimed that each subsequent president must declare a National Day of Prayer at an appropriate date of his choice.

In 1988, the law was amended by President Ronald W. Reagan, and designated that the National Day of Prayer would be held on the first Thursday of May each year. In years since, subsequent presidents have signed proclamations for the day of observance each year, and National Day of Prayer services have been hosted by several presidents at the White House in Washington, D.C.

On March 14, 2020, President Donald J. Trump proclaimed that an emergency National Day of Prayer be held the next day, March 15, for Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic and for national response efforts. A proclamation for the May 7, 2020 National Day of Prayer has not been released as of press time by the White House or its current administration.