Five cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Adams County; four fully recovered, one out-of-county

By Austin Rust-

In its latest update, the Adams County Health Department explained that there have been five laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adams County. Of these five cases, four have met the criteria set forth by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) to be deemed fully-recovered; the fifth and latest recorded case belongs to an individual who maintains a permanent address in Adams County, but currently resides elsewhere.

“There have been five laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of this in Adams County – that doesn’t mean that those five are actively ill,” explains Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel. “One of the five is not a resident – he or she has an address in Adams County, but actually lives elsewhere. I think they are doing okay. The other four cases have cleared their isolation periods. They are (still) in our statistics of people who have had this, but all have since recovered. The numbers are still really low in Adams County, and that’s good.”

Dr. Hablitzel said that at least one of the five cases recorded in Adams County was identified by a test conducted at the Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC). Testing capabilities are beginning to improve locally, Dr. Hablitzel said, “but it takes a while to turn that corner.”

“The state has made contracts with different companies that manufacture the supplies for testing, and they have contracted with a lab that can help expand their testing capacity – that’s going to be increasing week by week,” Dr. Hablitzel continued. “We have more testing supplies in the county (now) than we did a few weeks ago, and that’s good, but we’re going to need a lot more.”

Dr. Hablitzel explained that even as Ohio’s businesses and services reopen under the Responsible RestartOhio plan, it will remain a major goal to expand testing and contact tracing statewide.

“As businesses start to open and people go back to work, it doesn’t mean that this virus is gone. It’s still going to be circulating throughout the state,” he said. “What is going to be important to keep people healthy is the ability to test if someone has symptoms, or if there is a reason to test. With positive cases, the health departments in each county are responsible for contact tracing – identifying people who may have been in close contact with that individual, advising them that they were exposed, and recommending that they isolate for a while. That’s going to be the way that we start to develop a new normal and get back to working. If there are outbreaks in an area, we want to isolate those and prevent them from spreading throughout the whole community.”

As outlined in the Responsible RestartOhio plan, manufacturing, distribution, and construction businesses were reopened starting Monday, May 4, along with all general office environments, provided mandatory safety requirements for customers and employees could be met. The Stay Safe Ohio Order, in effect now until Friday, May 29, stipulates that all employers must require employees to wear face coverings while working, as operations allow, and also recommends all customers, clients, and members of the public to wear facial coverings when outside their home. Office environment employees are encouraged to work from home if possible.

On Tuesday, May 12, retail establishments, services, and facilities will reopen with mandatory safety requirements.

Many states have outlined similar plans to reopen their businesses and services nationwide, but as case numbers continue to climb, some fear that reopening too soon could cause major harm.

“There is that fear, there is that concern, and I think that’s why Ohio has moved very slowly and deliberately to open up in phases – and in connection with increased testing and contact tracing,” Dr. Hablitzel explained. “Hopefully, enhanced testing and tracing will detect spikes (in cases, if they do occur), and suppress them. As we start to get back to work, or back to business, we have to increase our observation and surveillance. That’s going to be our new normal for a while.”

Dr. Hablitzel noted that while wearing facial coverings in public may be a new norm, many other recommended actions – including frequent hand washing, staying home from work or school until fever-free (without use of medication), etc. – were previously advised to avoid respiratory illness.

“The case numbers are still going up,” Dr. Hablitzel continued, “but when we’re talking about the number of cases, we are always framing that discussion in terms of testing. Are there actually more people being infected, or are we (simply) finding more as we test more? I don’t know the answer to that. I don’t think anyone knows that. As Ohio increases its ability to test, we’re going to be finding more infections. Probably half or more of the people with this infection don’t show symptoms, so as we test more, we will find more. That’s going to make numbers go up. That can be alarming, but we have to be patient. It may be many months or perhaps a year before we’ll be able to do the antibody studies to look back and see just how many cases there were.”

“When you don’t know who has the infection, because so many of them have no symptoms, you have to sort of err on the belief that anyone you come into contact with may be carrying it. That’s why it’s still important to maintain social distancing and personal hygiene – washing hands, using hand sanitizer, not touching your face with your hands, etc.,” said Dr. Hablitzel. “We continue to do these things, because the alternative is we’d never be able to open up our businesses. Looking at the ramifications of this pandemic, you have this physical illness part – where, thankfully, only a small proportion of people that become infected get seriously ill – but there are other consequences, as well, and one is the economy. People are not working, they don’t have income, and that has ramifications. I understand that states need to start getting their economies running again. We just have to find a way to do it while being as safe as possible. I think that’s why they are gradually opening things up, and combining it with increased testing so that we can identify cases and isolate them. It’s all designed toward getting back to normal life as safely as possible.”

“A month ago, there was a lot of fear and anxiety,” Dr. Hablitzel concluded. “We’ve kind of dealt with that, and I think now we’re sort of going to get into a pattern where… it’s here, we know it’s here, now we need to find a way to live with it so that it causes the least amount of damage. A lot is interconnected, and this is affecting everyone. As it affects everyone, I think everyone is going to have to be a part of the solution. We’ll band together, and we’ll get through this.”