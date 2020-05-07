Commissioners meet April 20, conference call held on proposed stone quarry

Submitted by Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on April 20, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Barbara Moore, and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by

Pastor James Lanham.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

An activities report was filed for the Dog and Kennel Department for week ending April17, 2020.

The Board of Elections filed an Estimate of Special Election Costs in accordance with ORC 3501.17 (J).

ECD Director Holly Johnson updated the Commissioners concerning the following issues: Courthouse underground storage tank removal; BOBCAT Grant/Winchester Industrial Park; CARES Stimulus Funding; Elevator modernization project-TSHD Architects coordination services; County website update; Adams County Training Center.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to accept the proposal submitted by TSHD Architects for elevator modernization upgrade coordination at the quoted price of $4,500 as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, discussed the following issues with the Board: Weather related vehicle repairs; Personnel; COVID-19 update/HHS funding; Courthouse entry/monitor.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session with Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, at 9:43 a.m. to discuss matters required to be kept confidential in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (5). Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 9:50 a.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to authorize Auditor David Gifford to issue a check in the amount of $ 25,850 from the County Medicaid Sales Tax Transition Fund #289 to the Adams County Board of Commissioners. The check will be paid into County General to be used for the Common Pleas Court and County Court Window Replacement Projects. Vote: all aye.

The Commissioners were invited to join a conference call being held by yhe Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Mining. The purpose of the call was to receive public comment concerning a permit for a stone quarry mining operation proposed to be located on State Route 73, Franklin Township. ODNR representatives, Franklin Township Trustees Ronnie Anderson, Jeff Evans, and Tom Perdue, landowner Jeff Hoop, along with property owners in the vicinity of a proposed quarry participated in the meeting. Comments were received from the residents/landowners regarding issues pertaining to environmental concerns and possible property damage. ODNR staff reviewed questions regarding blasting regulations and the mining permit process.

Auditor David Gifford advised the Commissioners that revenue for the 2020 county budget may be reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The issue will be reviewed as more information becomes available.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.