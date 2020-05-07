Catholic Charities SW Ohio continues to distribute food in Adams County

By Austin Rust-

On the fourth Tuesday of each month, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Mobile Pantry distributes food at the Adams County Fairgrounds to Adams County residents who qualify for assistance through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service’s TEFAP, a federal emergency food assistance plan. In the last two months, beginning from the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio has noticed an increase in the need for food across its coverage area, spanning five counties – Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, and Highland – and its sites and volunteers have adapted to new safety guidelines.

“In the past, we would serve an average of about 150 households in Adams County each month,” explained April Hoak, the Food for All coordinator for Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio. “In March, we served 215 households, and this past week, April 28, we served close to 190 households. We are also seeing an increase in new families who come for food. In March, we saw about 40 new families, and then in April, we had 17 new families. The numbers did drop a little bit in April, (but it’s) hard to know exactly why that occurred. Hopefully, it’s for a good reason – some people have received stimulus checks, and I believe some are getting an increase in food stamps.”

On Wednesday, March 25, President Donald J. Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law. Included in this $2 trillion stimulus package, passed to provide emergency assistance for individuals, families, and businesses affected by COVID-19, are one-time economic impact payments of $1,200 to most individuals earning less than $75,000, plus $500 per child for married couples. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) continues to release these one-time economic impact payments to eligible U.S. residents. Passed earlier in March, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act provided the USDA with authority to let states make it easier for families to continue to receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps) benefits, and provides recipients maximum household benefits for up to two months.

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All program partners with social service agencies and local churches to address hunger in food deserts, or areas where it is difficult to buy affordable, good-quality fresh food, by distributing free, nutritious food at its mobile pantry sites. According to its website, the program purchases food from the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati. The mobile pantry is open from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., and visitors receive between 20-40 food items.

“We purchase food from the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank,” said Hoak. “Recently, we also received a food donation from the Church of the Latter Day Saints, so some of the food distributed was from them, and some individuals gave us monetary donations to purchase food that we incorporated into what we distributed. However, most of the food comes from the Freestore Foodbank. We normally purchase it from them, but currently a lot of food is free, due to people donating (more) to the Freestore (during this pandemic).”

“We try to have a variety of things,” Hoak continued. “We have non-perishables, but we also do try to get meat for the families – different types of protein. We’re also able to give fresh produce, which I’m really happy about. This past month, we were able to give out onions, apples, oranges, zucchini, yellow squash, cucumbers – it just depends on what’s in season, and what’s available.”

Hoak noted that the Ohio National Guard had been deployed to assist in packaging / distributing food at the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati by order of Governor DeWine. In March, National Guard members delivered a food order to the organization’s pantry site in Clermont County.

In Adams County, the mobile pantry is held at the Adams County Fairgrounds (in West Union). Hoak explained several changes at all mobile pantry sites due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“In the past, most of our volunteers were older or retired. Those individuals are in the high risk category right now, so we’re relying on some of the younger people to come out and step up. It’s been great – they really have. High school students, college students… I think they’re happy to be able to get out of the house, and it’s nice to see them volunteering their time toward helping their communities. We had a nice turnout of volunteers from Adams County. Without local volunteers at each location, food distribution would be much more difficult. I am so grateful for them.”

A local volunteer, Phil Rhonemus, explained that he and his wife have helped at the fairgrounds site for close to two years. “I got involved because someone told me that they needed volunteers, and I knew Darlene Anderson and a lot of the other volunteers anyhow from things I’ve been in. I worked at the fairgrounds, and I was on the Fair Board, so I know the layout there – how to get people around. In these last two months, we have been doing drive-thru service, so in March we had some of our friends, neighbors, and family bring up cattle trailers and equipment… we were expecting a lot of extra people because of the COVID-19, so we sort of made a drive-around for them to come through where we could just have them open up their trunks to put the food in.”

“In April, we figured most people had already been there, so we just put up caution tape at the various intersections so they could still wind through – especially the people that may not have been there before,” Rhonemus continued. He explained that non-perishable food items are now prepackaged inside of the fair administration building, and fresh produce is handled outside.

Both Hoak and Rhonemus noted that Darlene Anderson and her family had been instrumental in pre-packaging the food bundles given to local families and assisting with distribution efforts.

Hoak explained that all volunteers are required to wear face masks at food distribution sites, and each volunteer is given hand sanitizer to keep in their pockets. Volunteers are asked to wash their hands frequently while working, and are reminded of how important it is to wear face masks.

“I try to make sure they understand that they’re wearing masks not just to protect themselves, but also to protect their neighbors who are coming through (the line for food). We have an obligation to try and keep people safe from this virus,” said Hoak. She explained that before the COVID-19 outbreak, visitors could come into the fairgrounds administration building and select their choice of food. Now, identical food packages are distributed to visitors, who remain in their vehicles.

“We come to their window and register them with a tablet,” Hoak explained. “We then give them a number, and it’ll go on the windshield of their car so that we know their number in the line.”

“Those are the changes, and the ways we are trying to keep people safe – wearing face masks, frequently washing hands, social distancing… and limiting the number of volunteers that help us,” Hoak added. “Before I was always like… the more volunteers the merrier! It’s always nice to have that camaraderie and sense of coming together. But now, I have to limit the number of people working to the minimum. There are typically about 15 to 20 volunteers, depending on the location, but there are never more than 10 volunteers in one area – inside or outside.”

In conclusion, Hoak noted that during the current COVID-19 pandemic, eligibility guidelines for receiving food through the USDA Food and Nutrition Service TEFAP program have changed.

Under normal circumstances, these guidelines required residents’ household incomes to be less than 200% of the federal poverty line in order to receive aid. Under current eligibility guidelines, all residents with household incomes at less than 230% of the federal poverty line are eligible for aid. Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Food for All mobile pantry will be available to local residents who are eligible for TEFAP assistance under these new guidelines Tuesday, May 26 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m at the Adams County Fairgrounds.