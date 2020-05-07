All you had to do was add water

By Rick Houser-

When tobacco was the cash crop and we as a group and family worked hard for this crop to be the best that it could be, there were many steps in the process. Tobacco was the most labor intensive crop raised on the farm. I have told you I was always near, around, or in the middle of whatever my Dad and whoever else might be working with him were doing. There were just so many steps in the process it is difficult to call them all out but this time I am going to try to deal with just one.

The tobacco seed bed had to be burnt to sterilize the soil from weeds and the tobacco seeds had to be been sown and covered with a white cotton cover to keep the seeds warm and protected- that sounds like a lot of steps. However, the next step might have been the most important in raising a crop of tobacco. You see a tobacco plant is not only very tender and delicate, but it also required a magic solution so it would grow and that was simply water. Yes, it took a lot of water to get the seed to germinate and more water to get it growing successfully.

To accomplish supplying enough water, each farmer in their own way would create a water supply made from 55 metal drums or receptacles that would hold large amounts of water. Dad did it a few different ways but it seems it ended up with a wagon and the water containers all chained down so to keep it secure and not shifting when moving over rough terrain along with a gasoline water pump. His creation of a water supply would hold about 600 gallons of water that had to be filled very often.

Shortly after sowing the tobacco beds they would need water. If possible, Dad would make his tobacco beds as near to one of our ponds as he could. He then pulled the wagon as near to the pond as he could and placed the intake hose into the edge of the water and laid a block of wood over the hose to keep the hose submerged. The other hose was placed in a receptacle waiting to put the water in. Now this all sounds simple enough, but the intake hose had to be primed so it could suck water out of the pond, to the pump, and out to the barrel. This at times could get difficult as I always felt that the intake hose was just contrary. However, once it began, it always seemed easier the next time.

This step in growing the crop was a chore I liked to help with. For a good while, it would be me helping my brother Ben. It is best to understand that little boys like getting wet and muddy. Ben was a good brother and helped me to accomplish this. He would send me to the edge of the pond to put the hose in the pond. I guess it was just part of doing this where I would get muddy and wet all at the same time but I always got the hose in the water.

In a regular spring, watering the beds was a late afternoon or evening chore, as you wanted that water you sprayed on the beds to have a good chance to soak for a long time. As we neared the end of May and the tobacco patches had been plowed up and disced to where the soil was near powder, Dad would roll out the tobacco setter with the board that stretched across over a bed. The ends had feet nailed so the board was able to clear the plants and folks could sit on it to reach while pulling the plants out of the middle of the bed. This meant we were about to make the most important move of the year, to transplant those tender and hard to handle plants from their comfortable home and into a place where we would start over the process of raising a crop on tobacco.

It is safe to say that a plant never entered the ground without a shot of water to help it make the change. Of course, to do this the water wagon was at one end of the patch and waiting to fill the 50-gallon drum that was fastened to the tractor and setter. So what seemed as simple as pulling a six to eight inch plant out of the tobacco bed and placing it in finely worked soil, well that just wasn’t the case. For many years until I was old enough to ride the setter and put those plants in the ground, I was in charge of the water wagon. I would load the barrel and start the pump. I moved the intake hose when a barrel got empty to a full barrel. I also kept track of when the last barrel was half empty so there was enough time to get it to the pond, load it up again, and pray that it would prime with little trouble.

As I moved all the hoses around I got wet and when you are at the end of May or in early June, I didn’t mind any of that water splashing on me because it kept me cool. What looked like a pile of scrap all chained on a wagon was really the main piece to the transplanting, and the plant’s life from beginning to now was what made it a successful project. There were times when a pond wasn’t handy so there might be a creek that was deep enough to get a load or if by an old house or barn there might still be an old cistern. I remember one patch we were setting where we couldn’t get the wagon near and the creek wasn’t deep enough. Dad brought along an alternative. He handed me a bucket and pointed to the creek. Filling a 50-gallon drum at less than five gallons at a time got the job done and helped me to appreciate that water pump and wagon a lot more. You will never go too far farming without water.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. He has two books out for sale and if you might be interested, he can be reached at houser734@yahoo.com. Or just write to him at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.