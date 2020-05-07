ACOVSD Board holds special meeting to discuss graduation

By Austin Rust-

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District (ACOVSD) Board of Education held a special meeting Saturday, May 2. This meeting was held virtually, in compliance with the Stay Safe Ohio public health order, and a link to the live YouTube video, which remains viewable on the district’s YouTube channel, was posted to the district’s website. The purpose of this meeting was to review and discuss plans made for graduation in accordance with current safety guidance.

The meeting began with a call to order, followed by roll call. All ACOVSD Board of Education members were in attendance, together with Peebles High Principal Steven Appelman and Safety Director Mike Parker. After the Pledge of Allegiance, Board President Charlie Bess spoke to the viewers, clarifying that the ACOVSD Board of Education receives guidance from both ODE (the Ohio Department of Education) and the Ohio School Boards Association regarding issues, concerns, and decision-making, and works in cooperation with the Adams County Health Department.

Board President Bess continued with thanks to Principal Appelman, North Adams High School Principal Linda Naylor, and West Union High School Principal Brian Ruckel, plus Carl Schneider, David Vogler, and the school counselors, for working diligently to put together the best program possible for students. She noted that current graduation dates were chosen to give every student the opportunity to participate in graduation, explaining that dates at a later time in the year might not have been compatible with students leaving for military service, for example, or students under new work obligations. The guidelines followed in making all new graduation plans this year remain available on the ODE’s website, Bess said. In conclusion, Bess thanked the community for providing feedback to these plans, and explained that the Board does care deeply about the issue, acknowledging that several Board members have friends and family who have been similarly affected by changes made this year at schools both local and statewide.

Speaking next, ACOVSD Superintendent Richard Seas first cautioned that the community must not become divided on the issue, explaining that great things have come from being able to work together in this time, noting the meal programs at local churches meeting the nutritional needs of students as one example. The current situation is unprecedented, Superintendent Seas continued, and requires the district to balance guidance from both the Ohio Department of Health and ODE.

Superintendent Seas said that in meeting with the district’s principals, various graduation options were discussed. It was decided that moving graduation to a later date would have been a mistake, as the opportunity to capture students in the moment – at the end of their senior year – might have been lost. The current plan will allow students to receive diplomas in their school, on a stage, and the ceremony will be captured digitally so that it can be kept forever. Mr. Seas noted that the plan had been approved by Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel, who stated he was impressed with its level of detail, concern for safety, and graduate experience provided. Seas concluded that Carl Schneider and David Vogler will ensure a professional production is made.

The top priority in making graduation plans was safety, explained Principal Appelman. The next priority was to ensure that all students were able to be involved. Mr. Appelman acknowledged that many students and parents were unhappy with the limit of four guests per student, but explained that said limit was required by the current Stay Safe Ohio order, which prohibits mass gatherings (defined as gatherings of 10 or more). Each student will bring four guests with them, plus themselves, and then with two principals, a school counselor, a person recording, and a photographer present, the limit is reached. Board President Bess noted that teachers won’t be present for the ceremonies, and neither will members of the Board, in order to allow students the maximum number of guests. Bess explained that the Board had asked Adams County Health Commissioner Hablitzel if the limit could be raised, but his reply was that it could not be done.

Mr. Appelman added that it may be possible for the graduation ceremonies to be live streamed, allowing more family members to watch them from home as they occur. A 15-minute window will be allowed for most students, Mr. Appelman explained, with 30-minute windows given to students who must give speeches, including valedictorians and salutatorians. In the ceremonies, as planned: each student will walk onto the stage, their accomplishments will be read, and they will receive their diploma, then turn for pictures to be taken. Afterward, the student will go off stage, accept flowers, move their tassel over, and have pictures taken with their parents. All of the ceremony will be filmed, Mr. Appelman concluded, and edited into a compilation video.

Superintendent Seas reiterated that safety was the top priority in making these graduation plans, and stated his confidence that students and parents will greatly appreciate the finished product.

Board President Bess explained that, as always, it is important to keep lines of communication with the community open. The latest updates in guidance from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and Ohio Department of Education (ODE) will be shared by text, email, and Facebook. Ideas from the community should be submitted to the district’s high school principals, she said, but the Board must follow the most current ODH and ODE guidelines in all decisions made.

Before this meeting was adjourned, Board President Bess added that after the last day of school, a group called Summer Blessings, consisting of Grace Fellowship, Sinking Springs Community Church, Church 180, West Union Church of Christ, and Life Adams will provide local children with food. She explained that Church 180 (in Seaman) had recently become a food bank, and is now able to order food directly to the area from the Freestore Foodbank. Bess encouraged those with children in need to contact these churches for more information.

There will be food pickup (by drive-thru service) on Wednesdays from 5- 6 p.m., she said, but arrangements can be made (through said churches) for food to be delivered to those who lack transportation or cannot come. In conclusion, she thanked local citizens for funding the Summer Blessings program, stating that despite poverty, Adams County is blessed with a caring community able to help its own people.