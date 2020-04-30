By Austin Rust-

On March 12, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH had signed an order to prohibit mass gatherings of 100 or more persons in the state of Ohio due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The order was amended just days later – on March 17 – to limit mass gatherings of 50 or more persons, and a stay at home order went into effect on March 23 limiting non-essential travel and business. While these orders continue, it remains to be seen whether or not local fairs and festivals can be held this summer.

On April 21, Governor DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Agriculture had waived the required $50,000 local match for the Agricultural Society Facilities Grant program, which is funding set aside in Ohio’s operating budget to help fairs make necessary improvements to their grounds and facilities. In the same announcement, Governor DeWine explained: “Going forward, we will continue to evaluate how, and if, we can safely operate Ohio fairs in 2020.”

Adams County Fair Board President Terri Davis released the following statement regarding plans for the 129th Annual Adams County Fair, tentatively scheduled for July 12 – 18 this summer:

“The Adams County Agricultural Society has cancelled Trade Days and the tractor pull scheduled for May 2. As the stay-at-home order is in effect through May 1, and the release phases and group sizes have not been determined or released by the Governor yet, it is in the safest and best interest of our community to cancel. A decision on whether or not the 2020 Adams County Fair can be held at the previously set dates has not been made at this time.”

Due to the current pandemic, the Adams County Ohio State University (OSU) Extension Office closed its doors Wednesday, March 18, and now continues to serve clientele remotely.

“While our offices will be physically closed, we are committed to continuing to conduct our work as fully as possible,” a post on the OSU Extension Adams County Facebook page reads. “In recent years, we’ve invested in the technology needed to facilitate effective teleworking. We will utilize all of our teleworking capabilities to continue serving our clientele and communities. You should continue to feel free to call, email, etc. with any OSU Extension staff member as you normally would. OSU Extension is deeply committed to the health and well-being of its staff and doing our part to help slow the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Statewide, OSU Extension in-person programming has been cancelled through July 6, including all 4-H programs, activities, and events; 4-H camps are cancelled through Aug. 31. A FAQ (or Frequently Asked Questions) post made by Kristy Watters, 4-H Youth Development Educator at OSU Extension Adams County, provides updated information and upcoming dates for livestock registration, which is to be completed online this year in case the local Junior Fair is held.

“Primarily, we’ve been focused on what we need to do to get our livestock exhibitors registered for the fair,” Watters explained. “We’re not sure about the fair yet, but we’re moving forward as if we are having the fair so that if we’re able to have it this year, we’ll be ready to go. They’re submitting all of that information through an online form, and they are also completing quality assurance – to teach them the best practices in how to care for their livestock – virtually.”

Watters noted that an important event for 4-H members working on non-livestock projects called the Kids’ College, typically held at the Ohio Valley Career & Technical Center (OVCTC) during the second week of April, had been cancelled this year, but a virtual alternative is in progress.

“The Kids’ College)is an event where we have different community members come in and help us teach in a lot of different subjects, such as photography, food nutrition, small engines, or vet science. We’re working regionally with other counties in our area to put together a virtual Kids’ College, where we will have families register to log on to a Zoom, then use the breakout rooms (feature) to teach different sessions and help provide additional interaction and experience.”

Watters explained that statewide, county 4-H groups have been very active in sharing virtual or at-home project ideas with one another, as well as to those who are not in 4-H.

“A lot of counties are taking different program areas that they specialize in and sharing videos of their projects each day,” Watters said. “We’re trying to share those resources (with our local 4-H members). We’re still able to offer valuable content to our members and local families.”

“Another thing that Ohio 4-H has done is, we have a series of stay-at-home projects that are now available as PDFs on the state website (https://ohio4h.org/). You can download these projects and do them at-home; they’re geared towards not having to go out and purchase a lot of items, so that you can mostly do them with things you already have at home or in your area. Ohio 4-H has kind of focused on things similar to that (in the last few weeks), trying to help families,” she added.

In late March, Adams County 4-H members were invited to participate in a countywide video demonstration contest. These three to five minutes videos were to be posted on Facebook by April 15, and the winners, decided by vote, will receive a free pizza party for their entire 4-H club.

“We opened that up to all of our 4-H members, and they recorded videos and posted them to our Facebook page, where we had other followers of the page vote,” Kristy Watters explained. “The two winners – Cody and Beau Hesler – had the most votes, and their club, the Adams County Junior Dairymen, will have a pizza party as soon as we’re able to meet face-to-face again.”

“We’re hoping to do some more things like that – maybe with more specialized contests,” Watters concluded, explaining that future contests may feature categories to encourage participation.