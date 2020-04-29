Phillip J. Phipps, 72, passed away April 14, 2020 at his residence in Winter Haven, Florida. He was born and raised in Blue Creek, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Marjorie Phipps. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Janet Phipps and brother-in-law, Wayne Jackson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Norma Murphy Phipps, of Winter Haven, Florida; his sister, Barb Jackson of Stout, Ohio; and his two wonderful sons, Chad Phipps of McDermott, Ohio and Jason Phipps of Winter Haven, Florida. There is one grandson, Nicklaus Fox Phipps of West Portsmouth, Ohio. Also, Phil had two nieces, Brenda Jackson and Angela Malinosky and two nephews, Mark and Jeff Jackson.

Phil was a graduate of the Jefferson High School class of 1965. He was employed at Barry’s Chevrolet in West Union, Ohio for 30 years and was a Mason for over 25 years.

Private graveside services for the immediate family were held at the Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at with Pastor Dennis Grooms officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway.

In lieu of flowers the family’s chosen charity is: Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, Florida 32778.